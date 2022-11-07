U.S. markets closed

VPG Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

Vishay Precision Group
·21 min read
Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended October 1, 2022.

Third Fiscal Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenues of $90.1 million increased 9.9% from a year ago.

  • Gross profit margin was 41.4%, as compared to 38.8% reported a year ago.

  • Adjusted gross profit margin* was 41.7%, as compared to 41.8% reported a year ago.

  • Operating margin was 13.2%, as compared to 8.9% reported a year ago.

  • Adjusted operating margin* was 13.7%, as compared to 11.8% reported a year ago.

  • Diluted net earnings per share of $0.74 compared to $0.39 reported a year ago.

  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.69 compared to $0.52 reported a year ago.

  • EBITDA* was $17.0 million with an EBITDA margin* of 18.8%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $16.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 17.9%.

  • Book-to-bill ratio was 1.08.

  • Cash from operating activities was $11.8 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $5.0 million.

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "We achieved another solid quarter for VPG, reflecting our diversified and expanded set of markets and applications and the high value that our precision measurement solutions deliver to our broad customer base. Our revenue grew both sequentially and year-over-year despite the continued negative impact from unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates on our top-line. Orders of $96.9 million grew 1.0 percent from the second quarter, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.08. Our backlog of $171.7 million puts us on track to achieve double-digit growth for full fiscal 2022 versus the prior year."

Mr. Shoshani said: "We achieved an adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.69, and an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 17.9%. We generated $5.0 million of adjusted free cash flow*. Our strong balance sheet and business model supports our capital allocation strategy, which balances growth-focused investments in our business, attractive M&A, and share repurchases."

Third Fiscal Quarter and Nine Month Financial Trends:
The Company's third fiscal quarter 2022 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $10.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the third fiscal quarter of 2021.

In the nine fiscal months ended October 1, 2022 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $27.2 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, in the nine fiscal months ended October 2, 2021.

The third fiscal quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $9.5 million, or $0.69 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.52 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the third fiscal quarter of 2021.

In the nine fiscal months ended October 1, 2022 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $25.5 million, or $1.86 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $17.9 million, or $1.32 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the nine fiscal months ended October 2, 2021.

Segment Performance:
The Sensors segment revenue of $37.9 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2022 increased 23.3% from $30.7 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; sequentially, revenue decreased 6.0% compared to $40.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange rates, revenue increased 35.1% from the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange rates, revenue decreased 4.2% from the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in revenues was primarily attributable to higher sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurements market and higher revenue of our advanced sensors products primarily in Other markets (mainly for consumer applications). Sequentially, the decrease primarily reflected lower advanced sensors revenue in Other markets (mainly for consumer applications) and lower revenue of precision resistors in the Test and Measurements market.

Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment was 40.5% for the third fiscal quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin increased compared to 31.1% (or 34.3% adjusted to exclude the impact of $1.0 million of advanced sensors facility start-up costs) in the third fiscal quarter of 2021, and declined compared to 44.3% in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to higher volume and selling price increases partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates and wage increases. Sequentially, the lower adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to lower volume, one-time inventory adjustments, and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.

The Weighing Solutions segment revenue of $31.4 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2022 increased 2.4% compared to $30.7 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 and was 10.3% higher than $28.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year and sequential increases in revenues were primarily attributable to increases in our Other markets for precision agriculture and construction applications.

Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 33.3% for the third fiscal quarter of 2022, which decreased compared to 37.2% (or 37.6% adjusted to exclude the impact of COVID-19) in the third fiscal quarter of 2021, and decreased compared to 33.7% in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to higher materials costs, unfavorable product mix, unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates, and reduction of inventories, partially offset by higher volume and selling price increases. The sequential decrease in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to higher materials costs and reduction of inventories partially offset by higher volume and selling price increases.

The Measurement Systems segment revenue of $20.8 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2022 increased 1.0% year-over-year from $20.6 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 and was 4.5% higher than $19.9 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to increased revenue in the Steel market.   Sequentially, the increase in revenue was primarily due to the higher revenue of Dynamic Systems Inc. ("DSI") products in the Steel market and our Diversified Technical Systems Inc. ("DTS") products in the Transportation market.

Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 55.5% (or 56.7% adjusted to exclude the $0.3 million of purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition), compared to 52.8% (or 59.2% adjusted to exclude the purchase accounting adjustment related to the DTS acquisition of $1.3 million), in the third fiscal quarter of 2021, and 49.9% (or 53.3% adjusted to exclude the $0.7 million of purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition) in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin* was mainly due to unfavorable product mix. The sequentially higher adjusted gross profit margin* reflected higher volume and favorable product mix.

Near-Term Outlook:
“We expect net revenues to be in the range of $88 million to $98 million for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022, at constant third fiscal quarter 2022 foreign currency exchange rates,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:
We define “adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, and COVID-19 costs. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs related to the DTS acquisition, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles, and restructuring costs. We define "adjusted net earnings” and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs related to the DTS acquisition, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles, restructuring costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, acquisition costs related to the DTS acquisition, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles, restructuring costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. "Adjusted free cash flow" for the third fiscal quarter of 2022 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($11.8 million), in excess of our capital expenditures ($6.8 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.0 million).

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. In addition, the Company has historically provided these or similar non-GAAP measures and understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing the Company’s performance and in comparing the Company’s financial performance to that of its peer companies and competitors. Management believes that the Company’s non-GAAP measures are regarded as supplemental to its GAAP financial results. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

Conference Call and Webcast:
A conference call will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-844-200-6205 or internationally +1-929-526-1599 and use passcode 301523, or log on to the investor relations page of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-866-813-9403 or internationally +1-929-458-6194 and by using passcode 079968. The replay will also be available on the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com.

About VPG:
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:
From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated. 

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; impact of inflation, global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, health (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and military instability in the countries in which we operate; difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter-in-place orders and business closures and the related impact on resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; our status as a “critical”, “essential” or “life-sustaining” business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:
Steve Cantor
Vishay Precision Group, Inc.
781-222-3516
info@vpgsensors.com

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

 

 

 

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

 

 

 

(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal quarter ended

 

October 1, 2022

 

October 2, 2021

Net revenues

$

90,057

 

 

$

81,974

 

Costs of products sold

 

52,737

 

 

 

50,129

 

Gross profit

 

37,320

 

 

 

31,845

 

Gross profit margin

 

41.4

%

 

 

38.8

%

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

25,271

 

 

 

24,580

 

Restructuring costs

 

165

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

11,884

 

 

 

7,265

 

Operating margin

 

13.2

%

 

 

8.9

%

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(636

)

 

 

(328

)

Other

 

1,223

 

 

 

174

 

Other income (expense)

 

587

 

 

 

(154

)

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes

 

12,471

 

 

 

7,111

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

2,323

 

 

 

1,662

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

10,148

 

 

 

5,449

 

Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

30

 

 

 

70

 

Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders

$

10,118

 

 

$

5,379

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.39

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

13,649

 

 

 

13,626

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

13,708

 

 

 

13,664

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

 

 

 

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

 

 

 

(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine fiscal months ended

 

October 1, 2022

 

October 2, 2021

Net revenues

$

266,340

 

 

$

227,902

 

Costs of products sold

 

156,436

 

 

 

137,637

 

Gross profit

 

109,904

 

 

 

90,265

 

Gross profit margin

 

41.3

%

 

 

39.6

%

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

77,824

 

 

 

69,216

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

1,198

 

Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles

 

 

 

 

1,223

 

Restructuring costs

 

1,330

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

30,750

 

 

 

18,628

 

Operating margin

 

11.5

%

 

 

8.2

%

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(1,393

)

 

 

(906

)

Other

 

5,006

 

 

 

421

 

Other income (expense)

 

3,613

 

 

 

(485

)

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes

 

34,363

 

 

 

18,143

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

6,651

 

 

 

3,688

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

27,712

 

 

 

14,455

 

Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

483

 

 

 

195

 

Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders

$

27,229

 

 

$

14,260

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders

$

2.00

 

 

$

1.05

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders

$

1.99

 

 

$

1.04

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

13,645

 

 

 

13,612

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

13,692

 

 

 

13,647

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

 

 

 

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

October 1, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

79,910

 

 

$

84,335

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

55,151

 

 

 

58,265

 

Inventories:

 

 

 

Raw materials

 

31,036

 

 

 

25,464

 

Work in process

 

27,903

 

 

 

23,851

 

Finished goods

 

26,384

 

 

 

27,112

 

Inventories, net

 

85,323

 

 

 

76,427

 

 

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

16,160

 

 

 

15,916

 

Total current assets

 

236,544

 

 

 

234,943

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment:

 

 

 

Land

 

4,029

 

 

 

4,241

 

Buildings and improvements

 

69,769

 

 

 

68,778

 

Machinery and equipment

 

122,412

 

 

 

122,202

 

Software

 

9,136

 

 

 

8,871

 

Construction in progress

 

6,364

 

 

 

7,747

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

(129,225

)

 

 

(130,619

)

Property and equipment, net

 

82,485

 

 

 

81,220

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

45,460

 

 

 

45,830

 

Intangible assets, net

 

49,081

 

 

 

52,437

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

24,737

 

 

 

27,764

 

Other assets

 

15,890

 

 

 

19,695

 

Total assets

$

454,197

 

 

$

461,889

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

 

 

 

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

October 1, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Trade accounts payable

$

10,234

 

 

$

14,876

 

Payroll and related expenses

 

20,658

 

 

 

23,772

 

Other accrued expenses

 

21,863

 

 

 

17,596

 

Income taxes

 

818

 

 

 

3,774

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

4,119

 

 

 

4,610

 

Total current liabilities

 

57,692

 

 

 

64,628

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, less current portion

 

60,780

 

 

 

60,714

 

Deferred income taxes

 

4,585

 

 

 

5,848

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

20,422

 

 

 

25,140

 

Other liabilities

 

13,959

 

 

 

16,264

 

Accrued pension and other postretirement costs

 

10,259

 

 

 

12,253

 

Total liabilities

 

167,697

 

 

 

184,847

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

 

1,325

 

 

 

1,322

 

Class B convertible common stock

 

103

 

 

 

103

 

Treasury stock

 

(9,826

)

 

 

(8,765

)

Capital in excess of par value

 

200,308

 

 

 

199,151

 

Retained earnings

 

147,525

 

 

 

120,296

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(52,995

)

 

 

(35,008

)

Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity

 

286,440

 

 

 

277,099

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

60

 

 

 

(57

)

Total equity

 

286,500

 

 

 

277,042

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

454,197

 

 

$

461,889

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

 

 

 

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

 

(Unaudited - In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Fiscal Months Ended

 

October 1, 2022

 

October 2, 2021

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

27,712

 

 

$

14,455

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles

 

 

 

 

1,223

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

11,519

 

 

 

11,033

 

Gain on sale of property and equipment

 

(182

)

 

 

(35

)

Reclassification of foreign currency translation adjustment related to disposal of subsidiary

 

191

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

1,583

 

 

 

1,328

 

Inventory write-offs for obsolescence

 

1,451

 

 

 

1,613

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(72

)

 

 

(1,412

)

Other

 

(4,319

)

 

 

(2,022

)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(2,077

)

 

 

(3,078

)

Inventories, net

 

(14,151

)

 

 

(9,624

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(984

)

 

 

(3,591

)

Trade accounts payable

 

(1,459

)

 

 

3,695

 

Other current liabilities

 

1,303

 

 

 

4,496

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

20,515

 

 

 

18,081

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(15,545

)

 

 

(11,191

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

397

 

 

 

181

 

Purchase of business, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(47,216

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(15,148

)

 

 

(58,226

)

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

 

 

 

(18

)

Proceeds from revolving facility

 

 

 

 

20,000

 

Purchase of treasury stock

 

(1,061

)

 

 

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

 

(366

)

 

 

(244

)

Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements

 

(435

)

 

 

(853

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(1,862

)

 

 

18,885

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(7,930

)

 

 

(1,634

)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

(4,425

)

 

 

(22,894

)

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

84,335

 

 

 

98,438

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

79,910

 

 

$

75,544

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures purchased

$

(13,198

)

 

$

(9,368

)

Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid

$

720

 

 

$

738

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

 

(Unaudited - In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

Operating Income

 

Net Earnings Attributable
to VPG Stockholders

 

Diluted Earnings Per share

Three months ended

October 1,
2022

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 1,
2022

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 1,
2022

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 1,
2022

 

October 2,
2021

As reported - GAAP

$

37,320

 

 

$

31,845

 

 

$

11,884

 

 

$

7,265

 

 

$

10,118

 

 

$

5,379

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.39

As reported - GAAP Margins

 

41.4

%

 

 

38.8

%

 

 

13.2

%

 

 

8.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments

 

260

 

 

 

1,329

 

 

 

260

 

 

 

1,329

 

 

 

260

 

 

 

1,329

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.10

COVID-19 impact

 

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

Start-up costs

 

 

 

 

970

 

 

 

 

 

 

970

 

 

 

 

 

 

970

 

 

 

 

 

0.07

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,261

)

 

 

38

 

 

(0.09

)

 

 

0.01

Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(194

)

 

 

754

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

0.06

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

37,580

 

 

$

34,255

 

 

$

12,309

 

 

$

9,675

 

 

$

9,476

 

 

$

7,073

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.52

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins

 

41.7

%

 

 

41.8

%

 

 

13.7

%

 

 

11.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

 

(Unaudited - In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

Operating Income

 

Net Earnings Attributable
to VPG Stockholders

 

Diluted Earnings Per share

Nine fiscal months ended

October 1,
2022

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 1,
2022

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 1,
2022

 

October 2,
2021

 

October 1,
2022

 

October 2,
2021

As reported - GAAP

$

109,904

 

 

$

90,265

 

 

$

30,750

 

 

$

18,628

 

 

$

27,229

 

 

$

14,260

 

 

$

1.99

 

 

$

1.04

 

As reported - GAAP Margins

 

41.3

%

 

 

39.6

%

 

 

11.5

%

 

 

8.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments

 

1,310

 

 

 

2,259

 

 

 

1,310

 

 

 

2,259

 

 

 

1,310

 

 

 

2,259

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

0.17

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,198

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,198

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.09

 

COVID-19 impact

 

138

 

 

 

(66

)

 

 

138

 

 

 

(574

)

 

 

138

 

 

 

(574

)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

(0.04

)

Start-up costs

 

150

 

 

 

2,258

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

2,258

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

2,258

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.17

 

Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,223

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,223

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.09

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

1,330

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,330

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,195

)

 

 

(523

)

 

 

(0.38

)

 

 

(0.04

)

Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(496

)

 

 

2,160

 

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

0.16

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

111,502

 

 

$

94,716

 

 

$

33,678

 

 

$

24,992

 

 

$

25,458

 

 

$

17,941

 

 

 

1.86

 

 

$

1.32

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins

 

41.9

%

 

 

41.6

%

 

 

12.6

%

 

 

11.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited - In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal quarter ended

 

October 1, 2022

 

October 2, 2021

 

July 2, 2022

Sensors

 

 

 

 

 

As reported - GAAP

$

15,324

 

 

$

9,568

 

 

$

17,831

 

As reported - GAAP Margins

 

40.5

%

 

 

31.1

%

 

 

44.3

%

Start-up costs

$

 

 

$

970

 

 

$

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

15,324

 

 

$

10,538

 

 

$

17,831

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins

 

40.5

%

 

 

34.3

%

 

 

44.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighing Solutions

 

 

 

 

 

As reported - GAAP

$

10,470

 

 

$

11,422

 

 

$

9,585

 

As reported - GAAP Margins

 

33.3

%

 

 

37.2

%

 

 

33.7

%

COVID-19 impact

 

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

10,470

 

 

$

11,533

 

 

$

9,585

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins

 

33.3

%

 

 

37.6

%

 

 

33.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Measurement Systems

 

 

 

 

 

As reported - GAAP

$

11,526

 

 

$

10,855

 

 

$

9,918

 

As reported - GAAP Margins

 

55.5

%

 

 

52.8

%

 

 

49.9

%

Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments

 

260

 

 

 

1,329

 

 

 

679

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

11,786

 

 

$

12,184

 

 

$

10,597

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins

 

56.7

%

 

 

59.2

%

 

 

53.3

%


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited - In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal quarter ended

 

October 1, 2022

 

October 2, 2021

 

July 2, 2022

Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders

$

10,118

 

 

$

5,379

 

 

$

10,755

 

Interest Expense

 

636

 

 

 

328

 

 

 

428

 

Income tax expense

 

2,323

 

 

 

1,662

 

 

 

2,587

 

Depreciation

 

2,937

 

 

 

2,955

 

 

 

2,832

 

Amortization

 

960

 

 

 

970

 

 

 

967

 

EBITDA

 

16,974

 

 

$

11,294

 

 

$

17,569

 

EBITDA MARGIN

 

18.8

%

 

 

13.8

%

 

 

19.8

%

Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments

 

260

 

 

 

1,329

 

 

 

679

 

Restructuring costs

 

165

 

 

 

 

 

 

904

 

COVID-19 impact

 

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

 

Start-up costs

 

 

 

 

970

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss

 

(1,261

)

 

 

38

 

 

 

(3,380

)

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

16,138

 

 

$

13,742

 

 

$

15,772

 

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

 

17.9

%

 

 

16.8

%

 

 

17.8

%


