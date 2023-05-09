U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

VPG Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

Vishay Precision Group
·17 min read
Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group

MALVERN, Pa., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended April 1, 2023.

First Fiscal Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenues of $88.9 million increased 1.4% from a year ago.

  • Gross profit margin was 41.9%, as compared to 40.2% reported a year ago.

  • Adjusted gross profit margin* was 41.9%, as compared to 41.0% reported a year ago.

  • Operating margin was 11.2%, as compared to 9.5% reported a year ago.

  • Adjusted operating margin* was 11.4%, as compared to 10.5% reported a year ago.

  • Diluted net earnings per share of $0.51 compared to $0.46 reported a year ago.

  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.52 compared to $0.49 reported a year ago.

  • EBITDA* was $14.0 million with an EBITDA margin* of 15.8%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $14.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 15.9%.

  • Cash from operating activities was $8.4 million with adjusted free cash flow* of $4.9 million.

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "Our performance for the first quarter of 2023 marked a solid start for the year. We achieved revenue in line with our expectations, and increased our gross margin both sequentially and year-over-year. Orders of $83.1 million grew 13.1% sequentially, reflecting strengthening trends through the first quarter. We ended the quarter with a strong backlog of $150.4 million.

Mr. Shoshani said: "Our strong balance sheet and cash generation supports our ongoing strategic initiatives aimed at capturing a broader set of opportunities for our sensing and precision measurement technologies, while maintaining tight control of our costs and increasing our operating efficiencies."

First Fiscal Quarter Financial Trends:

The Company's first fiscal quarter 2023 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $7.0 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the first fiscal quarter of 2022.

The first fiscal quarter 2023 adjusted net earnings* attributable to VPG stockholders were $7.0 million, or $0.52 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.49 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the first fiscal quarter of 2022.

Segment Performance:

The Sensors segment revenue of $36.7 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2023 decreased 2.7% from $37.8 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2022; sequentially, revenue increased 1.1% compared to $36.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of advanced sensors products primarily in Other markets (mainly for consumer applications), partially offset by increases in precision resistors revenues and advanced sensors in Avionics, Military and Space (AMS) and in precision resistors in the Test and Measurement market. Sequentially, the increase primarily reflected higher revenue of precision resistors in the AMS market partially offset by lower advanced sensors revenue in Other markets (mainly for consumer applications).

Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment was 41.2% for the first fiscal quarter of 2023. Gross profit margin increased compared to 37.8% (or 38.6% adjusted to exclude the impact of $0.3 million of advanced sensors facility start-up costs) in the first fiscal quarter of 2022, and increased compared to 37.6% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to higher selling prices and favorable foreign currency exchange rates. Sequentially, the higher adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to manufacturing efficiencies and favorable foreign currency exchange rates.

The Weighing Solutions segment revenue of $31.9 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2023 decreased 2.8% compared to $32.8 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2022 and was 3.7% lower than $33.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was mainly attributable to lower sales of load cells in the Industrial Weighing market, partially offset by higher revenues in our Other markets for precision agriculture and construction applications. Sequentially, the decrease in revenues was attributable to lower sales in the Industrial Weighing market, partially offset by an increase in revenues in the Transportation market.

Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 34.9% for the first fiscal quarter of 2023, which decreased compared to 36.9% in the first fiscal quarter of 2022, and increased compared to 33.4% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to higher materials costs, lower volume and unfavorable product mix, mainly offset by selling price increases and favorable foreign currency exchange rates. The sequential increase in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to favorable foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by lower volume.

The Measurement Systems segment revenue of $20.3 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2023 increased 18.3% year-over-year from $17.1 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2022 and was 24.4% lower than $26.8 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to increased revenue in the Steel market. Sequentially, the decrease in revenue was primarily due to the lower revenue of products in the Steel market and at Diversified Technical Systems Inc. ("DTS") products in the Transportation market.

Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 53.9% (or 54.1% adjusted to exclude the $0.05 million of purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition), compared to 51.8% (or 54.1% adjusted to exclude the purchase accounting adjustment related to the DTS acquisition of $0.4 million), in the first fiscal quarter of 2022, and 55.9% (or 56.8% adjusted to exclude the $0.2 million of purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS acquisition) in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022. The year-over-year adjusted gross profit margin* was flat, as higher volume and higher selling prices were offset mainly by unfavorable foreign exchange rates and higher materials costs. The sequentially lower adjusted gross profit margin* reflected lower volume and higher material costs, offset by higher selling prices.

Near-Term Outlook

“We expect net revenues to be in the range of $83 million to $93 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2023, at constant first fiscal quarter 2023 foreign currency exchange rates,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

We define “adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, and start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, and COVID-19 costs. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, and restructuring costs. We define "adjusted net earnings” and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19 costs, restructuring costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustments related to the DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs related to our new advanced sensors facility, COVID-19, restructuring costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. "Adjusted free cash flow" for the first fiscal quarter of 2023 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($8.4 million), in excess of our capital expenditures ($3.5 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.0 million).

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

Conference Call and Webcast:

A conference call will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-833-470-1428 or internationally +1-929-526-1599 and use passcode 165286, or log on to the investor relations page of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-866-813-9403 or internationally +1-929-458-6194 and by using passcode 476028. The replay will also be available on the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com.

About VPG:

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated.

Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; impact of inflation; issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, health (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and military instability in the countries in which we operate; difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; our efforts and efforts by governmental authorities to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as travel bans, shelter-in-place orders and business closures and the related impact on resource allocations, manufacturing and supply chains; our status as a “critical”, “essential” or “life-sustaining” business in light of COVID-19 business closure laws, orders and guidance being challenged by a governmental body or other applicable authority; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:
Steve Cantor
Vishay Precision Group, Inc.
781-222-3516
info@vpgsensors.com


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

 

 

 

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

 

 

 

(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal quarter ended

 

April 1, 2023

 

April 2, 2022

Net revenues

$

88,864

 

 

$

87,665

 

Costs of products sold

 

51,665

 

 

 

52,415

 

Gross profit

 

37,199

 

 

 

35,250

 

Gross profit margin

 

41.9

%

 

 

40.2

%

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

27,159

 

 

 

26,674

 

Restructuring costs

 

116

 

 

 

261

 

Operating income

 

9,924

 

 

 

8,315

 

Operating margin

 

11.2

%

 

 

9.5

%

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(997

)

 

 

(329

)

Other

 

275

 

 

 

439

 

Other income (expense)

 

(722

)

 

 

110

 

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes

 

9,202

 

 

 

8,425

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

2,220

 

 

 

1,741

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

6,982

 

 

 

6,684

 

Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

18

 

 

 

328

 

Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders

$

6,964

 

 

$

6,356

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.47

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders

$

0.51

 

 

$

0.46

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

13,586

 

 

 

13,637

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

13,652

 

 

 

13,675

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

 

 

 

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

April 1, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

93,281

 

 

$

88,562

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

59,347

 

 

 

60,068

 

Inventories:

 

 

 

Raw materials

 

32,983

 

 

 

31,852

 

Work in process

 

29,453

 

 

 

26,401

 

Finished goods

 

24,995

 

 

 

26,407

 

Inventories, net

 

87,431

 

 

 

84,660

 

 

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

17,352

 

 

 

18,516

 

Total current assets

 

257,411

 

 

 

251,806

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment:

 

 

 

Land

 

4,138

 

 

 

4,117

 

Buildings and improvements

 

72,019

 

 

 

71,613

 

Machinery and equipment

 

127,333

 

 

 

125,301

 

Software

 

9,674

 

 

 

9,539

 

Construction in progress

 

10,472

 

 

 

10,075

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

(136,642

)

 

 

(133,518

)

Property and equipment, net

 

86,994

 

 

 

87,127

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

45,567

 

 

 

45,544

 

Intangible assets, net

 

47,298

 

 

 

48,217

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

24,189

 

 

 

24,342

 

Other assets

 

19,310

 

 

 

19,706

 

Total assets

$

480,769

 

 

$

476,742

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

 

 

 

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

April 1, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Trade accounts payable

$

11,184

 

 

$

13,792

 

Payroll and related expenses

 

21,704

 

 

 

21,966

 

Other accrued expenses

 

22,364

 

 

 

20,306

 

Income taxes

 

1,002

 

 

 

4,064

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

4,108

 

 

 

4,208

 

Total current liabilities

 

60,362

 

 

 

64,336

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, less current portion

 

60,803

 

 

 

60,799

 

Deferred income taxes

 

3,929

 

 

 

4,212

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

19,817

 

 

 

20,043

 

Other liabilities

 

13,044

 

 

 

13,053

 

Accrued pension and other postretirement costs

 

7,921

 

 

 

7,777

 

Total liabilities

 

165,876

 

 

 

170,220

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

 

1,328

 

 

 

1,325

 

Class B convertible common stock

 

103

 

 

 

103

 

Treasury stock

 

(11,504

)

 

 

(11,504

)

Capital in excess of par value

 

201,065

 

 

 

201,164

 

Retained earnings

 

163,323

 

 

 

156,359

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(39,395

)

 

 

(40,900

)

Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity

 

314,920

 

 

 

306,547

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

(27

)

 

 

(25

)

Total equity

 

314,893

 

 

 

306,522

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

480,769

 

 

$

476,742

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

 

 

 

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

 

(Unaudited - In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Fiscal Months Ended

 

April 1, 2023

 

April 2, 2022

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

6,982

 

 

$

6,684

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,858

 

 

 

3,823

 

Gain on sale of property and equipment

 

 

 

 

7

 

Reclassification of foreign currency translation adjustment related to disposal of subsidiary

 

 

 

 

191

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

681

 

 

 

497

 

Inventory write-offs for obsolescence

 

425

 

 

 

396

 

Deferred income taxes

 

383

 

 

 

25

 

Foreign currency impacts and other items

 

(1,022

)

 

 

(844

)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

1,201

 

 

 

(1,546

)

Inventories

 

(2,854

)

 

 

(3,755

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

1,260

 

 

 

(2,367

)

Trade accounts payable

 

(1,713

)

 

 

(358

)

Other current liabilities

 

(695

)

 

 

(2,641

)

Other non current assets and liabilities, net

 

(201

)

 

 

(131

)

Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net

 

138

 

 

 

(254

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

8,443

 

 

 

(273

)

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(3,501

)

 

 

(4,303

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

 

 

10

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(3,501

)

 

 

(4,293

)

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

 

(20

)

 

 

(246

)

Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements

 

(825

)

 

 

(435

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(845

)

 

 

(681

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

622

 

 

 

(907

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

4,719

 

 

 

(6,154

)

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

88,562

 

 

 

84,335

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

93,281

 

 

$

78,181

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid

$

806

 

 

$

850

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

 

(Unaudited - In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

Operating Income

 

Net Earnings Attributable
to VPG Stockholders

 

Diluted Earnings Per share

Three months ended

April 1,
2023

 

April 2,
2022

 

April 1,
2023

 

April 2,
2022

 

April 1,
2023

 

April 2,
2022

 

April 1,
2023

 

April 2,
2022

As reported - GAAP

$

37,199

 

 

$

35,250

 

 

$

9,924

 

 

$

8,315

 

 

$

6,964

 

 

$

6,356

 

 

$

0.51

 

$

0.46

 

As reported - GAAP Margins

 

41.9

%

 

 

40.2

%

 

 

11.2

%

 

 

9.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments

 

49

 

 

 

371

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

371

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

371

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

COVID-19 impact

 

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Start-up costs

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

116

 

 

 

261

 

 

 

116

 

 

 

261

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.02

 

Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(62

)

 

 

(554

)

 

 

 

 

(0.04

)

Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

37,248

 

 

$

35,909

 

 

$

10,089

 

 

$

9,235

 

 

$

7,035

 

 

$

6,646

 

 

$

0.52

 

$

0.49

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins

 

41.9

%

 

 

41.0

%

 

 

11.4

%

 

 

10.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited - In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal quarter ended

 

April 1, 2023

 

April 2, 2022

 

December 31, 2022

Sensors

 

 

 

 

 

As reported - GAAP

$

15,144

 

 

$

14,286

 

 

$

13,645

 

As reported - GAAP Margins

 

41.2

%

 

 

37.8

%

 

 

37.6

%

Start-up costs

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

 

COVID-19 impact

$

 

 

$

121

 

 

$

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

15,144

 

 

$

14,557

 

 

$

13,645

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins

 

41.2

%

 

 

38.6

%

 

 

37.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighing Solutions

 

 

 

 

 

As reported - GAAP

$

11,129

 

 

$

12,079

 

 

$

11,043

 

As reported - GAAP Margins

 

34.9

%

 

 

36.9

%

 

 

33.4

%

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

11,129

 

 

$

12,079

 

 

$

11,043

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins

 

34.9

%

 

 

36.9

%

 

 

33.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Measurement Systems

 

 

 

 

 

As reported - GAAP

$

10,926

 

 

$

8,885

 

 

$

15,009

 

As reported - GAAP Margins

 

53.9

%

 

 

51.8

%

 

 

55.9

%

Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments

 

49

 

 

 

371

 

 

 

240

 

COVID-19 impact

$

 

 

$

17

 

 

$

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP

$

10,975

 

 

$

9,273

 

 

$

15,249

 

As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins

 

54.1

%

 

 

54.1

%

 

 

56.8

%


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited - In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal quarter ended

 

April 1, 2023

 

April 2, 2022

 

December 31, 2022

Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders

$

6,964

 

 

$

6,356

 

 

$

8,834

 

Interest Expense

 

997

 

 

 

329

 

 

 

876

 

Income tax expense

 

2,220

 

 

 

1,741

 

 

 

1,884

 

Depreciation

 

2,919

 

 

 

2,853

 

 

 

2,882

 

Amortization

 

939

 

 

 

970

 

 

 

952

 

EBITDA

 

14,039

 

 

$

12,249

 

 

$

15,428

 

EBITDA MARGIN

 

15.8

%

 

 

14.0

%

 

 

16.0

%

Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments

 

49

 

 

 

371

 

 

 

240

 

Restructuring costs

 

116

 

 

 

261

 

 

 

188

 

COVID-19 impact

 

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

 

Start-up costs

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss

 

(62

)

 

 

(554

)

 

 

1,616

 

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

14,142

 

 

$

12,615

 

 

$

17,472

 

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

 

15.9

%

 

 

14.4

%

 

 

18.2

%