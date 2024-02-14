US blocks Volkswagen imports over claims they were made with forced Chinese labour

German car maker plans to pull out after claims a test drive track in the Turpan Basin was built using the forced labour of Uyghurs

Thousands of luxury cars including Porches, Audis and Bentleys have been impounded at US ports amid allegations they contained parts made through forced labour in China.

The brands are all owned by German giant Volkswagen and contain “western China” electronic components suspected of breaching anti-slavery laws, according to the Financial Times.

It came as Volkswagen was hit by claims that it had benefitted from human rights abuses in China’s troubled Xinjiang region, which is also in the country’s west.

The US blocks imports of products made with forced labour in Xinjiang under laws passed in 2021.

Some 1,000 Porches, “several hundred” Bentleys and “several thousand” Audis were impounded, the Financial Times reported.

VW did not comment on the report.

On Wednesday, the company said it was considering the future of its joint venture with SAIC Motors in Xinjiang after it was claimed a huge test track in the Turpan Basin was built using the forced labour of Uyghur Muslims.

Turpan, where temperatures can soar higher than 80 degrees Celsius in the summer, is China’s hottest region, known by locals as “the oven”.

The test track took nearly three years to build and covers space equivalent to 3,270 football pitches, according to Chinese news reports from 2019.

The vehicle testing field funded by SAIC Volkswagen in Turpan, known by locals as ‘the oven’ - Xinhua News Agency / eyevine

According to German newspaper Handelsblatt, pictures show Uyghur workers in military uniforms during the track’s construction.

It said this was a sign that they were part of forced labour programmes, based on previous research.

A report by the state-owned company that built the track is also said to note that workers had their eyes scanned, with the data shared with local authorities, to “strengthen ideological consciousness”.

Asked to comment on Wednesday, a VW spokesman said: “The Volkswagen Group is currently in talks with the non-controlled joint venture SAIC-Volkswagen about the future direction of business activities in Xinjiang province.

“Various scenarios are currently being intensively examined.”

Story continues

As recently as December, VW had denied that its Xinjiang business had any links to Beijing’s brutal crackdown on Uyghurs in the region.

However, that audit’s credibility was questioned after employees at the consultancy which carried it out disavowed the findings.

VW had previously denied its Xinjiang business had any links to Beijing’s crackdown on Uyghurs - Mark Schiefelbein/AP

The US has previously said the campaign of persecution against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, which reportedly includes re-education camps and even forced sterilisation, amounts to an ongoing “genocide”.

VW is one of the few remaining German companies with a factory in the region. Chemicals giant BASF recently announced it was pulling out following similar allegations of forced labour at a joint venture

BASF insisted the decision was because of commercial considerations but admitted the local situation was also a factor.

In Germany, companies have faced political pressure to scale back their presence in China as a result of Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang.

China denies the allegations of human rights abuses in the region.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.