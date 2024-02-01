Wabash National Corp Reports Record Annual Results and Steady Backlog Amid Market Moderation

Revenue : $596 million in Q4 2023; $2.5 billion for full year 2023.

Operating Income : $61.1 million in Q4, representing a 10.3% operating margin.

Net Income : $50.4 million in Q4, translating to $1.07 per diluted share.

Backlog : Remains steady at $1.9 billion, with a $100 million increase in the 12-month backlog.

2024 Outlook: Anticipates revenues of $2.3 billion and diluted earnings per share of $2.25.

On February 1, 2024, Wabash National Corp (NYSE:WNC), a leading innovator in transportation, logistics, and distribution industry solutions, announced its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ending December 31, 2023. The company revealed its financial achievements in its recently released 8-K filing, showcasing a record-setting year with significant growth in revenue and earnings per share (EPS).

Wabash National Corp operates as the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries. The company's mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from the first to the final mile. It designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food-grade processing equipment.

The company's performance in the fourth quarter, with a revenue of $596 million and operating income of $61.1 million, reflects a strong operating margin of 10.3%. The quarterly earnings per diluted share stood at $1.07. For the full year, Wabash National Corp achieved annual records with sales totaling $2.5 billion, operating income of $311.9 million, and an EPS of $4.81. These financial achievements are particularly important for Wabash National Corp and the broader Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry, as they demonstrate the company's ability to deliver robust financial results despite a challenging economic environment.

Wabash National Corp's financial strength is further underscored by its steady total backlog of approximately $1.9 billion, with the 12-month backlog increasing by $100 million sequentially to $1.6 billion. This backlog stability is a testament to the company's enduring customer relationships and product demand.

President and CEO Brent Yeagy commented on the results, stating:

"During 2023 weve substantially exceeded the financial performance in any year of the companys history. Beyond our financial accomplishments, Im even more excited about the strategic progress we made during 2023 and how it positions us to generate stronger results going forward for our employees, our customers and our other stakeholders."

Looking ahead to 2024, Wabash National Corp has initiated an outlook with anticipated revenues of $2.3 billion and diluted earnings per share of $2.25. Despite expecting a moderation in financial performance relative to 2023, the company remains confident in its resilience and strategic growth initiatives.

Wabash National Corp's segment highlights for the fourth quarter of 2023 include a decrease in Transportation Solutions net sales by 10.5% compared to the prior year quarter, while Parts & Services' net sales increased by 11.2%. The company's commitment to innovation and customer service is evident in these segment performances.

Wabash National Corp's financial statements reflect a strong balance sheet with $179.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023, and a solid equity position. The company's ability to generate free cash flow and maintain a healthy liquidity profile is crucial for sustaining operations and pursuing strategic investments.

In summary, Wabash National Corp's record-setting financial performance in 2023, coupled with a steady backlog and a positive outlook for 2024, positions the company as a resilient player in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. The company's strategic focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions continues to drive its success in a competitive market.

