Wabash National (WNC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Wabash National (WNC) closed the most recent trading day at $22.28, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of truck trailers had lost 5.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 1.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Wabash National as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, up 36.99% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $680 million, up 3.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $2.64 billion, which would represent changes of +100.44% and +5.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wabash National. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Wabash National is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Wabash National is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.36, so we one might conclude that Wabash National is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

