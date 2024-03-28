Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,303.00
    -5.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    40,118.00
    -26.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,480.00
    -23.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,138.30
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.58
    +1.23 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    2,230.80
    +18.10 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0792
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.99
    +0.21 (+1.64%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2618
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    151.3790
    +0.1330 (+0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,524.16
    +284.63 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,952.37
    +20.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,168.07
    -594.66 (-1.46%)
     

Walgreens narrows full-year profit forecast, takes $5.8-billion impairment

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of a Walgreens, owned by the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) -Walgreen Boots Alliance cut the higher end of its profit forecast for fiscal-year 2024 on Thursday, citing economic challenges for its retail operations, and took a $5.8-billion impairment related to its VillageMD business.

Walgreens has been grappling with decreased spending on personal care and beauty products by inflation-weary consumers, which has exacerbated the hit from waning demand for its COVID-19 vaccines and testing kits.

On an adjusted basis, Walgreens reported earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of 82 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

The company now expects an adjusted profit of $3.20 to $3.35 per share for its financial year ending Aug. 31, compared to the $3.20 to $3.50 per share range it gave in January.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Advertisement