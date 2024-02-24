Paula Pryor, EVP and Chief HR Officer of Walker & Dunlop Inc, executed a sale of 1,908 shares in the company on February 21, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Walker & Dunlop Inc, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is a financial services company specializing in providing commercial real estate financing solutions for property owners and developers across the United States. The company offers a range of services including multifamily and commercial real estate financing, sales brokerage, and investment sales.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,235 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale of 1,908 shares is part of this ongoing selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Walker & Dunlop Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 14 recorded insider sells and no insider buys.

Walker & Dunlop Inc EVP and Chief HR Officer Paula Pryor Sells Company Shares

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Walker & Dunlop Inc were trading at $94.09, resulting in a market capitalization of $3,247.877 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 30.47, surpassing the industry median of 9.32 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Walker & Dunlop Inc.

With the stock price at $94.09 and the GuruFocus Value at $88.78, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

Walker & Dunlop Inc EVP and Chief HR Officer Paula Pryor Sells Company Shares

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

