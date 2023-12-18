Wall Street Analysts Just Trimmed Price Targets for These 10 Stocks

In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks whose price targets were recently trimmed by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, go directly to Wall Street Analysts Just Trimmed Price Targets for These 5 Stocks.

In the latest market developments on December 18, Asian stocks experienced a notable decline, marking the most significant drop in approximately two weeks. This downturn came in response to Federal Reserve officials taking steam out of the investor enthusiasm about rate cuts. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index registered a loss of up to 1.1%, representing the most substantial decline since December 5. Notably, shares in Japan, Hong Kong, and Australia led the overall market downturn, reported Bloomberg. Hong Kong, in particular, saw a nearly 1% drop in stock values, contributing significantly to the regional decline. Meanwhile, in the United States, futures edged higher. Despite the attempt at recovery, the market sentiment in Asia remained impacted by the Fed's signaling against anticipations of pronounced interest rate cuts. In the currency markets, the dollar exhibited stability during this period of market uncertainty. Additionally, there was a reversal in the two-year Treasury yields, undoing gains observed on Friday.

The reversal came as New York Fed President John Williams and other officials emphasized that it is premature to consider lowering borrowing costs at this juncture. The Fed's stance and its impact on market expectations have created a ripple effect, influencing not only Asian stocks but also prompting adjustments in swap traders' bets on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2024. The dynamic nature of global financial markets underscores the importance of monitoring central bank communications and their implications for investors navigating the ever-changing landscape of international markets. As uncertainties persist, market participants are closely watching for further cues from central banks and assessing the potential repercussions on various asset classes.

According to state media citing officials from the Chinese Communist Party's finance and economy office, China's economy is poised for favorable conditions and opportunities in 2024. The annual Central Economic Work Conference, held from December 11-12, outlined macroeconomic policies to support economic recovery. According to Reuters, despite challenges in the domestic economic cycle, officials noted low prices, manageable central government debt, and favorable conditions for implementing monetary and fiscal policies. Next year, China aims to transition from post-pandemic recovery to sustained consumption growth, addressing weak demand, consumption, and enterprise investment. The International Monetary Fund revised China's growth forecast to 5.4% this year, with the government targeting around 5%. The country plans to stimulate new consumption growth in areas such as smart homes, recreation, tourism, and sports events. The effects of this year's treasury bond issuance, interest rate cuts, tax and fee reductions, and other policies will extend into 2024. China will continue monitoring its real estate market, aiming to meet reasonable financing needs and achieve policy objectives for risk prevention and market stabilization. The report emphasizes concerted efforts for success in these policy initiatives.

On the stock market front, analysts are bearish on pharmaceutical stocks such as Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by trimming their price targets.

Most Promising Tech Stocks According to Analysts

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: +11.76 (+4.91%)

On December 14, Deutsche Bank has revised down its price target for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) from $275 to $260 while maintaining a Buy rating for the company's shares. Despite anticipating Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q4 deliveries to align with Street expectations, the analyst expresses concern about significant downside risk to the 2024 consensus estimates. This apprehension is attributed to limited volume growth projected for the upcoming year. The firm's Q4 deliveries estimate remains at 476,000 units, allowing Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to meet its guidance of 1.8 million units for the year. However, the analyst emphasizes the substantial risk associated with 2024 expectations, citing both growth and earnings concerns. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has reportedly acknowledged entering an intermediate lower-growth phase, particularly following the robust growth of Model 3 and Y vehicles over the past five years. The company is seen as approaching its full volume potential before introducing its next-generation platform.

Here is what White Brook Capital has to say about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“The magnificent seven, that underpin the S&P 500 performance, which includes Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), now comprise almost 30% of the market capitalization of the S&P500. At least three of the seven stocks have heightened downside risk and suffer from already high penetration, weakening end markets, competitive risk, and lofty valuation. They have been remarkably resilient to increased interest rates and the potential for slowing growth. Small and midcap stocks, on the other hand, have been systemically penalized by fears of recession and continue to price that eventuality even as significantly better outcomes have become more probable. Today, it’s relatively easy to find attractive investments in this segment.”

09. Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: +2.00 (+4.81%)

On December 14, UBS Group revised its target for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), lowering it from $63.00 to $57.00. Despite the reduction in the price target, the financial institution has maintained its Buy rating for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) stock. As of the latest available data, the current market price for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) stands at $43.02, indicating a notable positive change in price of 4.81%. This adjustment in the target by UBS Group suggests a recalibration of expectations for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) performance, reflecting the dynamic nature of the financial markets. The Buy rating, however, signals the belief that there is still perceived value in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) shares at the current market levels.

Patient Capital Management made the following comment about Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) reversed its trend from the first half of the year climbing 25.6% in the quarter as commodity prices caught a bid. The company is benefiting from increases in production due to improved well productivity across its portfolio combined with a lower level of maintenance capex. 40% of oil and 50% of gas exposure is hedge for the next twelve months providing insulation from fluctuations in commodity prices. Ovintiv continues to allocate 50% of post-dividend free cash flow (FCF) to debt paydown, and 50% to shareholder returns via either dividends or buybacks.”

08. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: +5.32 (+3.68%)

On December 14, UBS analyst Josh Silverstein maintains Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $194 to $185. The reduction in the target price by UBS Group suggests a recalibration of expectations for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) future performance, taking into account various market factors and industry dynamics. Despite the target adjustment, the Buy rating indicates UBS Group's continued positive outlook on Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares.

Ariel Focus Fund made the following comment about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) in its third 2023 investor letter:

“Also in the quarter, we initiated a position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), the second largest integrated energy company in the U.S., operating in exploration, production and refining on a global scale. We view the company as competitively advantaged with a strong balance sheet, sustainable growth pathway and an effective management team. Going forward CVX expects improved cost efficiencies and production growth via its differentiated position in the Permian Basin and recent acquisition of Noble Energy. Additionally, management believes a combination of its new higher-margin projects along with operational improvements will drive a double-digit return of capital employed by 2027. Although oil and gas prices, which lay outside of the company’s control, ultimately dictate Chevron’s earnings and cashflow profile, the organization is laser focused on capital discipline. It is this lack of predictability, and potential fear of a global recession which presented us with an opportunity to initiate a position in this high barrier to entry producer at reasonable prices.”

07. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: +1.54 (+3.54%)

On December 14, UBS Group has revised its target for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) from $52.00 to $48.00, maintaining a Neutral rating for the stock. As of the latest available data, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) current market price is $44.41, reflecting a positive change of 3.54%. The target adjustment by UBS Group suggests a reassessment of the expected performance of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), factoring in market conditions and industry dynamics. Despite the target reduction, the Neutral rating signals a stance of neither particularly bullish nor bearish, implying a more balanced perspective on Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) prospects.

Similar to the negative sentiment surrounding Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), analysts hold a pessimistic outlook on Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

06. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: +2.66 (+2.69%)

UBS Group has redefined its target for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), adjusting it downward from $138.00 to $133.00, all while maintaining a Buy recommendation for the stock. Despite the targeted price reduction, the Buy rating underscores UBS Group's sustained optimistic perspective on Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares.

Analysts share a bearish perspective on Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), echoing sentiments seen with Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

