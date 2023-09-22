Wall Street Analysts Just Trimmed Price Targets for These 10 Stocks

In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks whose price targets were recently trimmed by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, go directly to Analysts Just Trimmed Price Targets for These 5 Stocks.

In the ever-fluctuating landscape of global financial markets, recent developments have brought both optimism and uncertainty to investors worldwide. While Asian markets generally witnessed a trend of declines, an intriguing and notable exception emerged in the form of a robust rally in Chinese stocks. This unexpected surge in Chinese equities ran counter to the prevailing regional sentiment, with stock markets in Japan, Australia, and South Korea experiencing declines. Meanwhile, in the realm of global bond markets, the 10-year Treasury yield, a key indicator closely monitored by financial analysts, touched a significant milestone by reaching 4.5%, a level not seen since 2007. This milestone reflects the evolving dynamics of global interest rates. Furthermore, amidst these market movements, the Japanese Yen faced a weakening trend after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintained its rates and guidance unchanged. Notably, the buoyancy in Chinese stocks was underscored by a particular focus on the technology sector, with the Hang Seng Tech index surging by as much as 2.6%. This intriguing blend of market dynamics paints a vivid picture of the ongoing intricacies within the financial world, where regional disparities, global bond market shifts, and central bank decisions all play pivotal roles in shaping investment landscapes. The recent turbulence in financial markets has left traders grappling with a rapidly unfolding reality. This week, major exchange-traded funds (ETFs) monitoring stocks, bonds, and commodities have all witnessed a significant sell-off, marking their first simultaneous week of losses in a month. Over four trading sessions, each of these ETFs has recorded at least 0.8% declines. This synchronized downturn is currently tracking as the third most substantial weekly loss since October, underscoring the challenging terrain investors are navigating as they adjust to the Federal Reserve's outlook, which anticipates elevated borrowing costs persisting for an extended period.

Oil prices rebounded, mitigating a weekly loss primarily triggered by the Federal Reserve's announcement of a potential increase in US interest rates this year. This Fed update has subdued enthusiasm for risk assets and somewhat overshadowed the tangible supply constraints within the crude oil market. On September 22, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil surpassed the $90 per barrel mark, helping to narrow the weekly decline to less than 1%. The Fed's indication that borrowing costs are likely to remain elevated for an extended period has provided support for the US dollar, which, in turn, has diminished the appeal of commodities, including crude oil. Additionally, technical factors suggested that oil's recent price increases might have been excessive, contributing to the retracement in prices. The oil market remains a dynamic arena, where the interplay of market fundamentals, central bank policies, and technical analysis shapes price movements.

On the Asian side, Singapore has overtaken Hong Kong as the world's freest economy, as reported by the Canadian think tank Fraser Institute. This marks a historic shift, as Hong Kong, which had held the top spot since the inception of the Economic Freedom of the World Index in 1970, has now fallen to second place, and its score is expected to decline further. The index evaluates economic freedom based on factors such as ease of international trade, market competition, and business regulations. The 2023 report is based on 2021 data, measuring individuals' economic freedom, or their ability to make independent economic decisions. According to Fraser Institute's senior fellow, Matthew Mitchell, this shift in Hong Kong's ranking reflects the close link between economic freedom and civil and political freedom. Hong Kong's decline is attributed to new regulatory barriers, rising business costs, and restrictions on foreign labor, which have curtailed economic freedom and could impact its prosperity. In contrast, Singapore climbed to the top spot from second place in the previous year, driven by improvements in its government size and regulation components. Switzerland, New Zealand, and the United States occupy the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively. The United Kingdom ranks ninth, with Japan and Germany in the 20th and 23rd positions, respectively. These findings shed light on the evolving landscape of economic freedom globally and its potential consequences for economic prosperity and civil liberties.

On the stock market front, analysts are bearish on several stocks by trimming their price targets. Check out the complete article to see details of these stocks.

Analysts Just Trimmed Price Targets for These 10 Stocks

10. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: +0.88 (+0.71%)

On September 21, Bank of America revised its target for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) downward, reducing it from $135.00 to $114.00. This adjustment reflects the financial institution's continued pessimistic outlook on the company's performance, maintaining its "Underperform" rating. As of the latest update, Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock is trading at $124.85, experiencing a slight increase of 0.7%. This change in target price and rating from Bank of America suggests that they anticipate Enphase Energy may face challenges in meeting its financial and operational goals, prompting a more cautious stance on the stock's prospects.

Here is what Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund has to say about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

“Enphase Energy provides solar microinverters and energy storage solutions. The company’s shares lagged benchmark counterparts amid concerns surrounding a near-term moderation in the growth of residential solar installation in the United States. Despite this, the company possesses a market-leading position in its core microinverter product and remains wellpositioned over the long term to benefit from ongoing solar adoption trends. Additionally, Enphase is focused on growing its international presence while also unveiling new products that could provide the next tailwind to its growth story.”

09. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: -0.85 (-0.52%)

On September 21, Robert W. Baird adjusted its target for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI), revising it downward from $175.00 to $170.00. This modification maintains the "Neutral" rating on the stock. As of the most recent update, Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) stock is trading at $163.82, reflecting a marginal decline of 0.5%. The reduction in the target price by Robert W. Baird indicates a slightly less optimistic outlook for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) future performance while still maintaining a neutral stance.

Vulcan Value Partners made the following comment about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

“Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is the leading provider of lighting and building management solutions in North America. The company’s competitive moat is its scale in manufacturing, distribution, product breadth, product innovation, supply chain, customer servicing and some exclusive supply agreements. Acuity has been able to increase prices to pass through cost increases. Gross margins have been stable in the 40% range for several years. Acuity generates significant free cash flow. We believe the management team are good capital allocators, and the company has repurchased 20% of outstanding shares since 2020.”

08. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: -0.39 (-0.59%)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) operates in the consumer goods industry, specifically in the food processing and packaged foods sector. The company is known for producing a wide range of popular food brands. On September 21, Mizuho revised its price target for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) from $80.00 to $70.00, indicating a lower expected value for the stock. Mizuho has also maintained its "Neutral" rating for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), suggesting a balanced stance with no strong recommendation for buying or selling the stock. As of the latest data, General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) stock is trading at $65.48, reflecting a modest 0.6% decrease in response to Mizuho's target price adjustment. This update reflects the cautious sentiment among analysts regarding General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) performance in the consumer goods industry.

07. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: -0.13 (-0.97%)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) operates in the automotive services industry, focusing on providing various automotive maintenance and repair services through a network of franchise locations. On September 21, Bank of America revised its price target for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) from $36.00 to $31.00, signaling a reduction in its estimated value for the stock. However, it's worth noting that Bank of America has maintained its "Buy" rating for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN), indicating their belief that the stock remains a favorable investment opportunity despite the lowered target price. As of the most recent data, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) stock is trading at $13.28, reflecting a marginal 1.0% decline in response to Bank of America's target price adjustment. This update highlights the cautious sentiment among analysts regarding the automotive services industry and Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) performance within it.

Here is what Baron Small Cap Fund has to say about Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is the largest automotive service company in America, owning and overseeing multiple brands that offer repair and high frequency services such as collision, oil change, car wash, and auto glass repair. Driven operates over 4,400 locations, primarily as the franchisor and sometimes operates units of its brands. This past quarter, the company posted strong results that beat estimates. Even in a tough macro environment, same store sales rose over 15%, which highlights the resiliency of its needs-based service offerings. EBITDA grew 52%, with organic growth supplemented by acquisitions. The company also announced that it opened over 100 new stores and that unit development, across all brands, was intact. Management also unveiled its plans to build a new leg of growth in the auto glass segment, which we feel could become an important contributor over time. We believe the company will be able to continue to grow its cash flow by double-digit rates, and that its high-quality business model and earnings stream will be re-rated higher.”

06. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: -1.79 (-1.83%)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) operates in the tobacco industry and is one of the world's leading tobacco companies, known for brands like Marlboro. On September 21, Barclays adjusted its price target for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) from $115.00 down to $110.00, indicating a lowered expectation for the stock's potential value. However, it's noteworthy that Barclays has maintained its "Overweight" rating for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), suggesting a positive stance on the stock and their belief that it may outperform other investments, despite the reduced target price. As of the latest data, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) stock is trading at $95.92, reflecting a 1.8% decrease in response to Barclays' target price revision. This update reflects the cautious sentiment among analysts regarding the tobacco industry and Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) performance within it.

Ariel International Fund made the following comment about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

“Finally, tobacco maker, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) declined in the period on concerns related to supply-chain disruptions resulting from the war in Ukraine, which we view as temporary. We believe the favorable economics and margin expansion associated with market share gains from the IQOS brand and Reduced Risk Products should yield value creation opportunities in the years ahead. Furthermore, at current trading levels, we think the company’s operating leverage, pricing power, and free cash flow profile offer a margin of safety.”

Disclosure: None. Analysts Just Trimmed Price Targets for These 10 Stocks is originally published on Insider Monkey.