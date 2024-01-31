Wall Street Analysts Just Trimmed Price Targets for These 10 Stocks

In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks whose price targets were recently trimmed by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, go directly to Wall Street Analysts Just Trimmed Price Targets for These 5 Stocks.

US stock futures experienced a decline on January 31 as investors reacted to disappointing earnings reports from major technology companies, setting a cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate decision. Nasdaq 100 futures dropped by 0.9%, while S&P 500 futures retreated by 0.4%. The downward movement in futures was influenced by lackluster updates from tech giants such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). These companies reported earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations, leading to a dip in their respective share prices during late trading on Tuesday. The overall sentiment toward the technology sector was further dampened by Samsung Electronics Co.'s latest profit decline. The disappointing performance of these tech megacaps contributed to a broader market concern about the sector's growth prospects and its impact on the overall equity market. Investors closely monitored these developments as they awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, which was expected to provide further insights into the economic outlook and monetary policy direction. Meanwhile, amidst the tech sector's struggles, Novo Nordisk emerged as a standout performer, achieving a milestone by reaching a $500 billion market value fueled by the success of its obesity drug, Wegovy. This success story provided a counterbalance to the tech giants' underwhelming earnings reports and offered a glimpse of positive momentum within the healthcare industry. The fluctuations in US stock futures highlighted the market's sensitivity to corporate earnings and central bank decisions, underscoring the importance of robust financial performance and prudent monetary policy in driving investor sentiment and market dynamics.

China's manufacturing sector faced its fourth consecutive month of contraction in January, as indicated by an official factory survey released on Wednesday, reported Reuters. Despite a slight uptick in the official purchasing managers' index (PMI) to 49.2 from December's 49.0, the figure remains below the 50-mark, signaling ongoing challenges for the sector and the broader economy. Factors like the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, which may have led to early factory closures, have influenced these figures. Weakness in both domestic and external demand has contributed to the decline in manufacturing activity, with new orders and new export orders continuing to contract. To counteract these challenges and stimulate growth, China's central bank recently announced a surprise cut to banks' reserve requirement ratio. However, authorities face multiple hurdles, including a property market downturn and subdued global demand. Despite these challenges, there are slight signs of improvement in the services sector, with the non-manufacturing PMI ticking up to 50.7 in January. Additionally, the composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, reached a four-month high of 50.9. However, analysts caution that while these figures may suggest a modest improvement, the sustainability of this recovery remains uncertain. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised China's growth forecast for 2024 to 4.6%, citing fiscal support and a less severe slowdown in the property sector.

On the stock market front, analysts are bearish on Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by trimming their price targets. Check out the complete article to see details of these stocks.

Wall Street Analysts Just Trimmed Price Targets for These 10 Stocks

10. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: +0.86 (+2.21%)

On January 30, Piper Sandler adjusted its outlook on Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR), reducing the price target from $50.00 to $49.00 while maintaining an "overweight" rating. This move followed a 2.21% increase in the market price, with the stock closing at $39.84. The energy industry, where Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) operates, faced ongoing fluctuations due to factors like geopolitical tensions and shifts in global oil demand. The decision by Piper Sandler to lower the price target reflects their updated assessment of the company's performance and market conditions. Despite the slight increase in the stock price, analysts at Piper Sandler believe that Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) still holds potential for growth, hence the "overweight" rating. Investors and stakeholders will likely monitor how Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) responds to this updated outlook and whether the company's strategic initiatives align with analysts' expectations. The adjustment in the price target serves as guidance for investors, providing insight into the perceived value and future prospects of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) within the energy market landscape.

09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: +0.47 (+0.22%)

On January 30, Wells Fargo & Company revised its outlook on L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX), reducing the price target from $250.00 to $238.00 while affirming an "overweight" rating. Despite the adjustment, the market price of the stock increased by 0.22%, closing at $210.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) operates in the defense and aerospace industry, which experiences volatility due to factors like government contracts, geopolitical tensions, and technological advancements. The decision by Wells Fargo to lower the price target suggests a recalibration of their assessment of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) performance and market conditions. Despite the modest uptick in the stock price, analysts at Wells Fargo remain optimistic about the company's growth prospects, hence the "overweight" rating. Investors and stakeholders will likely scrutinize how L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) responds to this updated outlook and whether its strategic initiatives align with analysts' expectations. The adjustment in the price target serves as guidance for investors, offering insights into the perceived value and future trajectory of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) within the dynamic aerospace and defense market.

Diamond Hill Mid Cap Strategy made the following comment about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) is a defense contractor focused primarily on communications, surveillance and electronic warfare. We anticipate the US’s defense budget will be better than expected over the next few years as the Defense Department focuses on preparing for peer-level threats — an area in which LHX’s capabilities fit nicely. We believe there is room for improvement in recent execution — particularly at recently acquired Aerojet Rocketdyne — and we think LHX’s new management team is well-qualified to improve results. We accordingly capitalized on a recent share-price decline to initiate a position at what we consider a compelling valuation.”

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: -0.10 (-0.30%)

On January 30, Needham & Company LLC revised its assessment of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU), reducing the price target from $42.00 to $36.00 while maintaining a "buy" rating for the company. Despite this adjustment, the market price of the stock experienced a slight decrease of 0.30%, closing at $32.92. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) operates in the semiconductor equipment industry, which is subject to fluctuations driven by factors such as technological advancements, cyclical demand patterns, and global economic conditions. The decision by Needham & Company LLC to lower the price target indicates a shift in their outlook on Cohu's performance and market dynamics. Despite the minor decline in the stock price, analysts at Needham & Company LLC express confidence in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) long-term prospects, hence the continued "buy" recommendation. Investors and stakeholders will likely monitor how Cohu responds to this updated assessment and whether its operational strategies align with analysts' expectations. The revised price target serves as guidance for investors, providing insights into the perceived value and growth potential of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) within the dynamic semiconductor equipment market.

TimesSquare U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

“A new addition to the IT sector this quarter was Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU), a semiconductor capital equipment company focused on testing and handling equipment. These products are mainly used in the back-end stages of the manufacturing process where chips are being assembled and packaged.”

07. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: -0.76 (-1.14%)

On January 30, Barclays adjusted its evaluation of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL), reducing the price target from $80.00 to $75.00 while maintaining an "equal weight" rating for the company. Despite this revision, the market price of the stock experienced a decline of 1.14%, closing at $66.01. Hexcel operates in the aerospace and defense industry, which is subject to various factors such as government spending, global geopolitical tensions, and aircraft demand fluctuations. The decision by Barclays to lower the price target reflects a reassessment of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) potential performance and market conditions within the aerospace and defense sector. Despite the decrease in the stock price, Barclays maintains a neutral stance with the "equal weight" rating, suggesting that they believe Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) performance will be in line with industry peers. Investors may interpret this revision as an indication of Barclays' perspective on Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) near-term outlook and its ability to navigate challenges within the aerospace and defense market. Stakeholders will likely monitor how Hexcel responds to this updated assessment and whether its strategic initiatives align with market expectations. The revised price target serves as a benchmark for investors, providing insights into the perceived value and growth prospects of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) within the dynamic aerospace and defense industry landscape.

Here is what LRT Capital Management has to say about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

“Hexcel manufactures carbon fiber composite materials with the primary end markets being aerospace and defense. The company’s stock price was hit heavily last year due to the decline in the aerospace market, but the stock is making an impressive comeback this year as the outlook for travel and aerospace demand improves. The near-term demand for lightweight, high-performance carbon fiber composites is still uncertain, but the longer-term trend is clearly very strong. As airplane manufacturers look to improve the fuel efficiency and performance of their planes, the primary way of doing this is to reduce weight. The 787, 777X and A350 are just the most recent examples of planes from Boeing and Airbus that utilize an increasing amount of carbon fiber materials in their construction. Just as is the case with Marriott, we do not view recent results as meaningful or indicative of a long-term trend, but rather a once in a century aberration due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Covid-19 recedes, we expect the demand for more fuel-efficient planes to return rather quickly, powering the demand for the company’s light weight carbon composites.”

06. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: -0.40 (-1.94%)

On January 30, The Goldman Sachs Group adjusted its outlook for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO), reducing the target price from $32.00 to $28.00 while maintaining a "buy" rating on the stock. Despite this revision, the market price of the stock experienced a decline of 1.94%, closing at $20.24. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) operates in the consumer goods industry, specifically in the beverage sector, which is influenced by consumer preferences, distribution channels, and competitive dynamics. The decision by The Goldman Sachs Group to lower the target price reflects a reassessment of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) potential performance and market conditions within the beverage industry. Despite the decrease in the stock price, The Goldman Sachs Group maintains a positive outlook with the "buy" rating, indicating confidence in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) long-term prospects. The revised target price serves as a benchmark for investors, offering insights into the perceived value and growth potential of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) within the competitive beverage industry landscape.

