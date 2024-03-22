Walmart-Backed Ibotta Files for IPO Disclosing Profitable Turn

(Bloomberg) -- Digital marketing software firm Ibotta Inc. filed for an initial public offering on the heels of this week’s successful debuts by Reddit Inc. and Astera Labs Inc.

The Denver-based company, which helps brands to deliver mobile promotions through rewards and rebates, said in a filing Friday that it turned a profit last year, reversing earlier losses. Ibotta, whose investors include Walmart Inc., will disclose proposed terms for its IPO in a later filing.

Bloomberg News reported in November that Ibotta was working with advisers and could seek to be valued in a listing at $2 billion or more.

The filing follows offerings by social media platform Reddit and semiconductor connectivity company Astera, which met or exceeded their IPO goals, respectively, and then delivered gains in their trading debuts.

In 2019, Ibotta was valued at $1 billion in a Series D funding round led by Koch Disruptive Industries, an investment arm of Koch Industries Inc.

The company handles promotions for more than 2,400 brands, such as Coca-Cola, Whirlpool and Hallmark, according to its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Walmart is listed among Ibotta’s stockholders with a 5% or greater stake in the company, Ibotta said in the filing.

Ibotta had net income of $38 million on revenue of $320 million for last year, compared with a net loss of $55 million on revenue of $211 million the previous year, according to the filing.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. The company plans for its shares to trade on the the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol IBTA.

--With assistance from Ryan Gould.

