Want to Earn a Dividend from Amazon? Discover the REIT That Makes It Possible

Prologis (NYSE:PLD), with its dividend yield of 2.7%, offers a unique investment opportunity in the real estate sector, focusing on industrial logistics properties. This specialization is particularly timely, tapping into the exponential growth of e-commerce and the consequent demand for distribution centers and warehouses. The surge in online shopping, accelerated by digital transformation and consumer behavior shifts, makes Prologis a strategic choice for investors aiming for consistent, growth-oriented returns.

An intriguing aspect of investing in Prologis is the indirect connection it offers to one of the world's largest e-commerce companies, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). While Prologis’ tenants are diverse, Amazon stands out as a notable lessee, making an investment in Prologis an indirect way of tapping into the retail giant's expansive growth. This relationship with Amazon adds a fascinating dimension to Prologis' investment appeal – it's like earning dividends from Amazon's continued expansion and dominance in the e-commerce sector.

Investors usually face a trade-off between growth and income; high-growth investments rarely provide regular income, and high-dividend stocks often don't offer substantial growth prospects. Prologis, however, breaks this mold. By investing in the logistics real estate that is fundamental to the operation of e-commerce giants like Amazon, Prologis is firmly positioned in a rapidly growing sector. At the same time, its status as a REIT means it distributes the majority of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Prologis owns and manages a vast array of logistics properties across strategic locations globally, including key urban and suburban areas. This extensive geographical footprint is vital in mitigating risks associated with regional economic variations. The company’s properties, which serve as critical hubs for e-commerce giants and supply chain operators, ensure a strong and diverse tenant base. The increasing reliance on efficient logistics and distribution networks underscores the long-term demand for Prologis’ properties.During the fourth quarter of 2023, Prologis announced a dividend of $0.87 per share. The total dividends paid from January to December 2023 were $3.48.

Investing in Prologis offers more than a stake in industrial real estate; it provides a pathway to indirectly benefit from Amazon's success. As e-commerce continues to flourish, driven by consumer preferences and technological advancements, Prologis' role in this ecosystem becomes increasingly vital, potentially enhancing its dividend prospects. This connection offers a compelling reason for investors to consider Prologis as a way to diversify their portfolio and gain exposure to the booming e-commerce sector.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

