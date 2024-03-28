Warren Buffett's Kids Say 'He Wasn't The Dad Out In The Backyard Throwing The Football' — But He Was There At The Dinner Table Every Night

When you think of legendary investor Warren Buffett, images of boardrooms, financial statements and investment strategies often come to mind. However, a different side of Buffett is revealed through interviews and personal anecdotes from his children Susie and Peter Buffett.

In a 2017 Forbes interview, Peter Buffett sheds light on a relatable, grounded upbringing, dispelling myths of a lavish lifestyle often associated with wealth.

“People have these projections of what life must have been like. My father drove a Volkswagen when I was a kid. I remember him running out of gas once,” he said.

Don't Miss:

Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

Can you guess how many Americans successfully retire with $1,000,000 saved? The percentage may shock you.

“He doesn't make that many mistakes, and that can be a little frustrating growing up because he pretty much knows everything you know, plus a whole lot more. ... He was always home at 5 or 5:30 p.m., always at the dinner table, always reading after dinner for hours. His temperament never wavered. You knew what you were getting all the time.”

Furthering this narrative, Susie Buffett reminisced about her childhood in the documentary "Becoming Warren Buffett." She recalled how her father would rock her to sleep at night while singing “Over the Rainbow,” a song that holds a deep sentimental attachment for her. She also recounted a cherished memory from her childhood when her father surprised her with a new dress and a Slo Poke sucker, followed by a trip to the ballet — an experience she later realized her mother had likely orchestrated, but at the time, it was a thoughtful gesture from her father.

While Susie Buffett acknowledged that her father wasn’t the traditional dad who played catch in the backyard or read bedtime stories, she emphasized that he was always present and available whenever his children needed him.

“He wasn’t the dad out in the backyard throwing the football, and he wasn’t really the dad, you know, sitting in the bedroom at night reading the stories with us, but I always had the sense he was there whenever we needed him,” she said.

Story continues

Trending: How to turn a $100,000 investment into $1 Million — and retire a millionaire.

Susie Buffett also spoke about her father’s unique way of helping with homework, admitting that while he could effortlessly arrive at the correct answers, explaining the process was a challenge for him. Nevertheless, his presence at the dinner table every night and his willingness to be interrupted from his reading reinforced the sense that he was always available for his children.

In reflecting on her mother’s role, Susie Buffett credited her for enabling and supporting her father’s pursuits, recognizing that her backing was instrumental in the success of Berkshire Hathaway.

“You know I’ve always said she’s the reason Berkshire Hathaway is Berkshire Hathaway. Because my mother totally supported him, enabled him, you know, she — she got it very early that he was gonna be this — I mean I don’t think she knew what he was gonna turn into, but she knew that there was something big there and he needed that space and that support to let it happen and she did that, and I don’t think most women would’ve actually been able to do what she did, at all,” Susie said.

While Buffett's professional achievements are well-documented, it is the stories of his parenting, grounded in consistency, presence and thoughtful gestures, that reveal a different aspect of his character.

Read Next:

For many first-time buyers, a house is about 3 to 5 times your household annual income – Are you making enough?

Boomers and Gen Z agree they need a salary of around $125,000 a year to be happy, but Millennials say they need how much?

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Warren Buffett's Kids Say 'He Wasn't The Dad Out In The Backyard Throwing The Football' — But He Was There At The Dinner Table Every Night originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.