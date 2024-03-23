Be Wary Of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) And Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cricut is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$80m ÷ (US$750m - US$196m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Cricut has an ROCE of 14%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cricut compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Cricut .

What Can We Tell From Cricut's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Cricut's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 41% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a related note, Cricut has decreased its current liabilities to 26% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Cricut's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last three years have experienced a 70% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Cricut you'll probably want to know about.

