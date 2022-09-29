U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

Washing Machine Market to Hit USD 80.24 Billion by 2028 | Washing Machine Industry Striking CAGR of 5.5%

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in Washing Machine Market are Whirlpool Corporation (Michigan, United States), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Suwon-si, South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (Seoul, South Korea), Electrolux AB (Stockholm, Sweden), Haier Group Corp (Qingdao, China), Godrej Industries Ltd (Maharashtra, India), IFB Industries Ltd. (Kolkata, India), Panasonic Corp (Osaka, Japan), Mirc Electronics Limited (Mumbai, India), Bsh Hausgeräte Gmbh (Munich, Germany), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global washing machine market size is set to hit USD 80.24 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Growing pace of globalization will play a crucial role in driving this market titled “Washing Machine Market, 2021-2028”. Globalization is a process wherein countries are getting interconnected economically, politically, and culturally. Most importantly, this process has facilitated accessibility and affordability to a host of technologically advanced products, from supersonic airplanes to simple home appliances such as washing machines. According to the World Bank, globalization has accelerated the pace of technological diffusion. Furthermore, cross-border exchange of technology has made life simpler and more comfortable and many beneficiary countries are emerging as promising markets for modern technologies. Thus, the rising tide of globalization is likely to lead the market trends in the upcoming decade.

The report states that the value of the market stood at USD 52.80 billion in 2020.

The other highlights of the report include:

  • Detailed analysis of the market segments at an individual level;

  • Comprehensive study of all the possible drivers, trends, and challenges shaping the market;

  • In-depth research into the key market players and their main strategies; and

  • Exhaustive evaluation of the regional developments influencing the growth of the market.


COVID-19 Impact

Reduced Demand for Home Appliances to Inhibit Market Amid Coronavirus

The low consumption rate of electronic products has massively thwarted the market growth during the pandemic. As per the Economic Times' data in April 2020, the appliances and consumer electronics industry witnessed a 50 percent decline in sales in the first quarter of 2020. Moreover, the disruption caused in the transportation and logistics industry will significantly hamper the market growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/washing-machine-market-102645

Washing Machine Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast CAGR

5.5%

2028 Value Projection

USD 80.24 Billion

Base Year

2020

Washing Machine Market Size in 2020

USD 52.80 Billion

Historical Data

2017-2019

No. of Pages

169

Segments Covered

By Product, By Capacity, By Region

Washing Machine Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Rate of Urbanization

Growing Reliance on Smart Home Appliances

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the washing machine market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • Whirlpool Corporation (Michigan, United States)

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Suwon-si, South Korea)

  • LG Electronics Inc. (Seoul, South Korea)

  • Electrolux AB (Stockholm, Sweden)

  • Haier Group Corp (Qingdao, China)

  • Godrej Industries Ltd (Maharashtra, India)

  • IFB Industries Ltd. (Kolkata, India)

  • Panasonic Corp (Osaka, Japan)

  • Mirc Electronics Limited (Mumbai, India)

  • Bsh Hausgeräte Gmbh (Munich, Germany)

Market Restraints

Negative Environmental Impact of Washing Machines to Hinder Market Growth

The washing machine market growth may get impeded owing to the risks posed to the environment by these appliances, slowing down the purchase of these machines. Research conducted by a team from the Plymouth University in the UK found that one cycle of a washing machine can release over 700,000 microscopic plastic fibers in the environment. The biggest contributor, the researchers observed, was acrylic, which churned out nearly 730,000 tiny synthetic fibers per wash. Pollution caused by micro-plastic materials is a growing ecological concern across the globe as these substances are known to contaminate food chains, trigger behavioral changes in animals, and disrupt the energy flow between organisms. Findings of this study were substantiated through a study performed by University of California Santa Barbra, which also concluded that washing of clothes is a massive contributor to micro-plastic pollution in water bodies.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/washing-machine-market-102645

Regional Analysis

Increasing Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyle to Drive the Market in Asia-Pacific

The market size in Asia-Pacific stood at USD 21.66 billion in 2019 and the region is poised to dictate the washing machine market share in the forthcoming years. This will primarily occur as a result of increasing adoption of corporate work culture in developing nations such as India and China, which will make sedentary lifestyles more prevalent in the region. Besides this, rapid economic growth is putting more money in people’s hands, encouraging them to demand for luxury home electronics such as these machines.

In North America, steady income will ensure a stable demand for electronic products, while in Europe high per capita income will propel the market in the foreseeable future.

Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:

  • A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors

  • Data on market value for each section and sub-segment

  • Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.

  • The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.

  • The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.

Competitive Landscape

Integration of Intelligent Systems in Washing Machines by Players to Intensify Competition

As per the washing machine market analysis, leading companies in this market are developing machines that are powered by smart technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). Top players such as LG and IFB are increasingly focusing on making and delivering products that are smarter, efficient, and sustainable.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/washing-machine-market-102645

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product  Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

  • Global Washing Machine Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Product (Value)

        • Fully Automatic (Front Load & Top Load)

        • Semi-Automatic

        • Dryer

      • By Capacity (Value)

        • Below 6Kg

        • 6.1- 8 Kg

        • Above 8 Kg

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Industry Developments:

  • January 2020: LG, the South Korean electronics behemoth, launched the LG ThinQ™, the company’s most advanced washing machine. The machine comes with an Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive™ motor to ensure precision washing as well as an AI-enabled customer care service.

  • January 2019: Xiaomi, the Chinese electronics bigwig, introduced its comprehensive washing and drying machine, the Mija Smart All-in-one, in China. With a capacity of 10kg, the machine can wash a wide range of textiles at any given time and it can be entirely controlled by a smartphone.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/washing-machine-market-102645

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. How much is the global washing machine market worth?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 52.80 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 80.24 billion by 2028.

2. What was the value of the global market in 2020?

Answer: In 2020, the market value stood at USD 52.80 billion.

3. At what CAGR is the product market projected to grow in the forecast period (2021-2028)?

Answer: Growing at a CAGR of 5.5%, the market will exhibit steady growth in the forecast period (2021-2028).

Read Related Insights:

United States Hotel Toiletries Market to Reach USD 11.41 Billion by 2029 | U.S. Hotel Toiletries Industry Striking CAGR of 12.45%

United States Mini Fridge Market to Reach USD 59.11 Million by 2029 | U.S. Mini Fridge Industry Striking CAGR of 9.60%

Blinds and Shades Market to Reach USD 8.76 Billion by 2029 | Blinds and Shades Industry Striking CAGR of 5.27%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Emailsales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs

Fortune Business Insights™


