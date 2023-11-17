WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

Most readers would already be aware that WashTec's (ETR:WSU) stock increased significantly by 6.1% over the past month. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Specifically, we decided to study WashTec's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for WashTec is:

37% = €28m ÷ €76m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.37 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

WashTec's Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

To begin with, WashTec has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 14% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in a flat growth for WashTec in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then compared WashTec's net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 10% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is WSU fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is WashTec Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

WashTec has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 102% over the last last three years, which suggests that the company is dipping into more than just its earnings to pay its dividend. This does go some way in explaining the negligible earnings growth seen by WashTec. Its usually very hard to sustain dividend payments that are higher than reported profits. That's a huge risk in our books. To know the 2 risks we have identified for WashTec visit our risks dashboard for free.

Moreover, WashTec has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 93%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 42%.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about WashTec. While the company does have a high rate of return, its low earnings retention is probably what's hampering its earnings growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

