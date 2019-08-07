WATCH: Join CoinDesk LIVE With Ted Livingston, CEO of Kik

Join us for the next two hours on CoinDesk LIVE at 2:45pm Eastern with an interview with Ted Livingston, CEO of Kin as well as a number of major players in the token landscape as they comment on Kik’s Kin token. The schedule will run until 4pm Eastern.

2:15 – Ted Livingston, CEO of Kik

3:30 – Joshua Ashley Klayman, U.S. Head of Fintech and Head of Blockchain and Digital Assets, Linklaters LLP

3:30 – Rebecca Rettig, partner in FisherBroyles’ Litigation Department

4:00 – Nelson Rosario, Smolinski Rosario Law







