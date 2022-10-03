U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

Waterless Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the waterless cosmetics market are Clensta International Pvt Ltd. , Kao Corporation, Ktein Cosmetics, L’Oreal SA, Loli Beauty, Niconi Ltd. , Ruby’s Organics, Taiki USA, The Procter & Gamble Company, The Waterless Beauty Company, Unilever Plc.

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waterless Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323475/?utm_source=GNW
, Pinch of Colour LLC, True Botanicals Inc., Allies Group Pte. Ltd, Ethique Inc, Carter + Jane, Allies Group Pte. Ltd., Azafran Innovacion Ltd., Lavedo Cosmetics, May Coop, Vapour Organic Beauty Inc., Biomod Concepts Inc., Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Cult Beauty, Deciem, Dermatologic Cosmetic Laboratories, Glow Recipe, and Headboy Industries.

The global waterless cosmetics market is expected to grow from $7.30 billion in 2021 to $8.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The waterless cosmetics market is expected to grow to $13.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

The waterless cosmetics market consists of sales of waterless cosmetics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for healthier, more sustainable alternatives in cosmetics.Waterless cosmetics refer to beauty products that are free from water, using soothing botanical ingredients that help with the application, hydration, texture, and dissolving of water-soluble actives (like vitamin C) so they work better on the skin.

They use soothing botanical ingredients and nourishing oils while reducing the need for preservatives and unnecessary fillers.

The main types of waterless cosmetics are skincare, haircare, makeup, and others.The waterless cosmetics skincare refers to a set of activities conducted for the development and sales of waterless cosmetics for skincare.

The waterless skincare products are offered in bars, powders, sheets and sticks that can be used without water.The various price range of these products are economy, mid-range, and premium.

These are distributed through online retailers, speciality stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets and others for various customer orientation including men, women, and unisex.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the waterless cosmetics market in 2021. The regions covered in the waterless cosmetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The waterless cosmetics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides waterless cosmetics market statistics, including waterless cosmetics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an waterless cosmetics market share, detailed waterless cosmetics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the waterless cosmetics industry. This Waterless cosmetics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Rising demand for chemical-free cosmetics is expected to propel the growth of the waterless cosmetics market going forward.Chemical-free is a term used in marketing to mean that a product is safe, healthy, or environmentally friendly because it contains only natural ingredients.

Clean products or chemical-free cosmetics are those that are environment-friendly, notable for their ingredients, and free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and more.For instance, according to Mint, a financial daily newspaper, in March 2021, Lotus Herbals, an Indian-based cosmetics manufacturer, announced its entry into the clean beauty category with Lotus Botanicals, which will have a range of chemical-free skin and hair care products.

The company said the chemical-free cosmetics or the organic beauty market is expected to grow to $54 billion by 2027. Therefore, the rising demand for chemical-free cosmetics is driving the growth of the waterless cosmetics market.

The rise in technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the waterless cosmetics market.Major companies operating in the waterless cosmetics sector are focused on new technological innovations to gain a competitive advantage.

For instance, in January 2021, L’Oréal, a France-based personal care company, launched Perso, an (artificial intelligence) AI-powered device that formulates and dispenses personalized skincare, lipstick, and foundation. The Perso app processes user skin condition data via uploaded selfies, environmental conditions via location data, and user-entered skin care concerns and outputs custom formulas via the device.

In February 2020, Beiersdorf, a Germany-based personal care manufacturer, acquired Stop The Water While Using Me! for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, they are jointly enhancing the effectiveness of sustainable skincare and promoting climate and resource conservation efforts.

Stop The Water While Using Me! is a Denmark-based manufacturer and retailer of premium waterless cosmetic products.

The countries covered in the waterless cosmetics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323475/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


