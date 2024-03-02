Joseph Noonan, Director of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS), executed a sale of 1,813 shares in the company on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $206.14 per share, resulting in a total value of $373,731.82.

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of products and solutions that control the efficiency, safety, and quality of water within residential, commercial, and institutional applications. The company's offerings include a broad range of water safety and flow control products designed for plumbing, heating, and water quality applications.

Over the past year, Joseph Noonan has sold a total of 5,662 shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc were trading at $206.14, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.86 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 26.34, which is above the industry median of 22.12 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.14, with a GF Value of $181.09, indicating that Watts Water Technologies Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the intrinsic value estimate by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Watts Water Technologies Inc Director Joseph Noonan Sells Company Shares

Watts Water Technologies Inc Director Joseph Noonan Sells Company Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

