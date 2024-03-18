Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Chief Accounting Officer Sells Company Shares

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS), a global provider of innovative water solutions for residential, industrial, municipal, and commercial settings, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Accounting Officer Virginia Halloran sold 1,407 shares of the company on March 15, 2024.Virginia Hallorans transaction involved the sale of shares at a price of $202.82 each, resulting in a total transaction value of $285,369.74. Following this transaction, the insider's activity over the past year includes the sale of 2,927 shares and no recorded purchases of the company's stock.The insider transaction history at Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 16 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the valuation front, Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) shares were trading at $202.82 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.700 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.73, which is above the industry median of 22.52 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) is modestly overvalued. With a share price of $202.82 and a GF Value of $181.96, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.For investors monitoring insider activities as an indicator of corporate confidence and direction, the recent sale by Chief Accounting Officer Virginia Halloran may provide insights into the current sentiment within Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS). However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's performance when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

