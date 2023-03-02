U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

Wave Life Sciences to Webcast Conference Call of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 22, 2023

·1 min read
Wave Life Sciences USA, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that management will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provide a business update.

The webcast of the conference call may be accessed by visiting “Investor Events” on the investor relations section of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website: ir.wavelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations.

Analysts planning to participate during the Q&A portion of the live call can join the conference call at the following audio conferencing link: available here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the call. Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in information.

Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Wave Life Sciences website.

About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Investor Contact:
Kate Rausch
617-949-4827
InvestorRelations@wavelifesci.com

Media Contact:
Alicia Suter
617-949-4817
asuter@wavelifesci.com


