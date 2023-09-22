Wayfair upgraded, Deere downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

Reuters

Headline inflation in Latin America's second-largest economy hit 4.44% in the 12 months through early September, down from 4.64% at the end of August, data from statistics agency INEGI showed. The latest number, below the median forecast of 13 analysts polled by Reuters but still above the central bank's target, is likely to reinforce bets the Bank of Mexico will hold its key lending rate steady at an all-time high of 11.25% for longer. The Bank of Mexico opted last month to hold its benchmark interest rate at that level for the third consecutive time, warning it would be necessary to maintain it for an "extended" period to meet its inflation target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.