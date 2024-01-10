Advertisement
WD-40 Co (WDFC) Reports Strong First Quarter 2024 Results with Net Sales Up 12%

GuruFocus Research
·3 min read

  • Net Sales: $140.4 million, a 12% increase over the prior year quarter.

  • Gross Margin: Improved to 53.8% from 51.4% in the prior year quarter.

  • Net Income: Rose by 25% to $17.5 million compared to the prior year quarter.

  • Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS): Increased to $1.28 from $1.02 in the prior year quarter.

  • Dividend: Quarterly dividend declared at $0.88 per share, a 6% increase.

  • Share Repurchase: Company repurchased 11,500 shares at a total cost of $2.4 million.

On January 9, 2024, WD-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC) released its 8-K filing, announcing a robust start to fiscal year 2024 with a 12% increase in global net sales for the first quarter ended November 30, 2023. The company, known for its maintenance and cleaning products such as the iconic WD-40 Multi-Use Product, has shown significant growth across all geographical segments, with the Americas contributing nearly half of the total revenue.

Financial Performance and Segment Highlights

WD-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC) reported a gross margin of 53.8%, a notable improvement from the previous year's 51.4%. This increase represents the highest level since the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 10% to $44.1 million, while advertising and sales promotion expenses saw a significant increase of 31% to $7.0 million, reflecting the company's investment in brand promotion.

Net income for the quarter was $17.5 million, marking a 25% increase from the prior year, and diluted earnings per share were $1.28, up from $1.02. The company's president and CEO, Steve Brass, expressed confidence in achieving the 2024 financial goals, citing the alignment with long-term growth projections.

Segment and Product Group Analysis

The Americas segment saw a 10% increase in net sales, driven primarily by the WD-40 Multi-Use Product. The EIMEA segment experienced a 20% increase, with significant sales growth in France, the Middle East, and the DACH region. The Asia-Pacific segment reported a 6% increase, with China and the Asia distributor markets contributing to the growth.

Maintenance products, which are the company's primary growth focus, accounted for 94% of total net sales and increased by 14% compared to the prior year quarter. The homecare and cleaning products segment, which represents a smaller portion of the business, saw a slight decline in net sales.

Strategic Financial Management

WD-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC) has also been active in shareholder returns, declaring a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share and repurchasing shares under a $50.0 million plan. The company's CFO, Sara Hyzer, acknowledged the volatility in the market but reiterated the fiscal year 2024 guidance, projecting net sales growth between 6 and 12 percent and a gross margin between 51 and 53 percent.

The company's balance sheet remains strong with $50.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total assets stood at $430.6 million, while total liabilities and stockholders' equity were reported at $214.7 million and $215.9 million, respectively.

Outlook and Industry Position

WD-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC)'s performance in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 sets a positive tone for the year ahead. The company's focus on its maintenance product line aligns with its Four-by-Four Strategic Framework, aiming for consistent growth. The improved gross margin and disciplined cost management underscore the company's ability to navigate a challenging economic environment while delivering value to shareholders.

As WD-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC) continues to execute its strategic initiatives and capitalize on its strong brand recognition, the company is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the chemicals industry and deliver on its long-term financial objectives.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from WD-40 Co for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

