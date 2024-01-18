Should Weakness in Beazley plc's (LON:BEZ) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Beazley (LON:BEZ) has had a rough month with its share price down 5.1%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Beazley's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Beazley is:

4.8% = US$150m ÷ US$3.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.05 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Beazley's Earnings Growth And 4.8% ROE

On the face of it, Beazley's ROE is not much to talk about. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 8.5%. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Beazley grew its net income at a significant rate of 25% in the last five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 7.2% in the same 5-year period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

LSE:BEZ Past Earnings Growth January 18th 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Beazley's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Beazley Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 62% (implying that it keeps only 38% of profits) for Beazley suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Additionally, Beazley has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 29% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Beazley's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 20%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Beazley certainly does have some positive factors to consider. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

