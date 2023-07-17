Will Weakness in Talos Energy Inc.'s (NYSE:TALO) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 2.7%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Talos Energy's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Talos Energy is:

26% = US$538m ÷ US$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.26.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Talos Energy's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Talos Energy has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 32% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. The high ROE therefore is what most likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 5.8% seen over the past five years by Talos Energy.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Talos Energy's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 22% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Talos Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Talos Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Talos Energy doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Talos Energy's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

