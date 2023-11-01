Will Weakness in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) has had a rough three months with its share price down 27%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Voyager Therapeutics' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Voyager Therapeutics is:

48% = US$96m ÷ US$199m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.48 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Voyager Therapeutics' Earnings Growth And 48% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Voyager Therapeutics has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 19% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Voyager Therapeutics' considerable five year net income growth of 34% was to be expected.

As a next step, we compared Voyager Therapeutics' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 21%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Voyager Therapeutics is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Voyager Therapeutics Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Voyager Therapeutics doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Voyager Therapeutics' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

