WealthIntel Chooses Azure for Its Infrastructure and is Selected for Microsoft Founders Hub

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / WealthIntel, Inc. a leading technology company that develops disruptive and pioneering solutions and AI for commerce, today announced its induction into Microsoft for Founders Hub, a global program dedicated to accelerating the trajectory of startups with access to the resources they need, when they need them. As a program member, WealthIntel has received a meaningful award and will receive exclusive access to Microsoft technology, mentorship and business support.

WealthIntel is focused on developing a pioneering platform for commerce using proprietary methods that transform how users interact, and connect with each other. Through the innovative use of existing and newly developed groundbreaking technologies, WealthIntel is creating industry-disruptive and novel-methods which will be offered via a proprietary System. The System offers agnostic high-value solutions at all levels of commerce that are expected to transform users' behavior, as well as spawn substantial growth potential across the supply chain. The system, which is based on pioneering technological methods and principles, also offers new approaches to the integration of AI techniques to support a revolutionary shift in how business can be generated and managed. The groundbreaking procedures in AI of WealthIntel have spawned a new programming language which WealthIntel has identified and is coding. WealthIntel has also signed other important strategic partnerships that enable it to accelerate the development of certain aspects of its AI related to commerce.

WealthIntel has chosen Microsoft Azure to develop, deploy and operate its application suites to effectively reach a global audience in an accelerated timeframe, with built in redundancy and security.

"We're honored to be among such a select group of companies from around the world chosen to join the Microsoft Founders Hub. We plan to leverage this amazing opportunity to its fullest, and deliver our groundbreaking solutions with Microsoft to our joint customers," said Fabrizio Boccardi CEO of WealthIntel.

WealthIntel, Inc. is a United States growth-stage technology company that creates, designs, develops, and licenses high-tech systems, methods, tools, and applications, focused on providing new means of commerce and communication via groundbreaking products and services for consumers, businesses, industries, governments and financial institutions.

