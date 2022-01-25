U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

Webinar: How QA/QC Bridges the Gap Between BIM and Field Reality

Solidspac3, Inc.
·2 min read

Join SolidSpac3, Lidar News, and Dome Construction to discuss how adding QA/QC to the BIM workflow reduces errors and boosts project ROI

SolidSpace QA QC construction varriance reporting

SolidSpac3 is a SaaS QA QC analysis and reporting solution for the commercial construction industry. Solidspac3 compares 2D or 3D design models to construction site laser scans, identifying construction errors and problems as they occur.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolidSpac3 and Lidar News (www.lidarnews.com) will host a free webinar on February 22, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EST featuring Dome Construction. Li Jiang, Senior BIM Engineer at Dome Construction, will demonstrate how Dome is adding a QA/QC process in the coordination workflow by using SolidSpac3 to BIM and Reality Capture to identify potential issues before it is too late or costly. The result is minimized errors and omissions, increased profit margins, greater project ROI, and producing a higher quality customer deliverable.

“Lack of ‘true’ as-builts is the biggest challenge of dealing with existing field construction conditions,” commented Alex Von Svoboda, SolidSpac3’s VP of Sales and Marketing. “The available BIM models that purport to be existing are usually not consistent with field reality – even after having been run through trade coordination. Without accurate information regarding existing conditions, the planning and coordination of the new work will be undermined, causing substantial rework, delay, cost overrun, and even project shutdown.”

What you’ll learn:

  • CASE STUDY: How Dome improved coordination workflows using SolidSpac3 on a build-out project with extensive existing MEPFP (Mechanical Electrical Plumbing and Fire Protection) services

  • PROJECT COST SAVINGS: How you can save money by turning captured reality into a solution for QA/QC analysis

  • TIME SAVINGS AND REDUCED REWORK: How to identify construction variances for correction to ensure “true” as-builts while moving forward

Who should attend:

  • VDC/BIM Managers

  • Project Managers

  • Project Engineers

  • Owners

To register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y8psZdMdTi-jqakeJEx3xA

About Solidspac3

Solidspac3 is a privately held construction technology company providing near real time insight into the construction process. Using our cloud-based analytics platform we compare plans (construction drawings or BIM) to reality and inform all stakeholders of any construction execution mistakes. By identifying and addressing these issues as they occur, the project can save up to 10% of the total cost and eliminate delays. Our application enables the construction industry to avoid much of the $500B per year it spends on rework.

For more information contact:

Company Contact:
Alex Von Svoboda, alex.von.svoboda@solidspace3.com

PR Contact:
Becky Stevens, becky.stevens@virtualmarketing-pr.com, +1 713 444-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/052716cc-c5ea-45ef-a250-19f1a76dd755


