Webster Financial Corp COO Luis Massiani Sells 13,500 Shares

Luis Massiani, the COO of Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS), sold 13,500 shares of the company on January 30, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Webster Financial Corp is a bank holding company for Webster Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the Northeastern United States. The company offers a range of banking, investment, and financial services, including commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, financial planning, trust, and investment services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, indicating a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Webster Financial Corp shows a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with a total of 0 insider buys. In contrast, there have been 6 insider sells during the same timeframe, suggesting a trend of insider selling activity.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Webster Financial Corp were trading at $51.63, resulting in a market cap of $9.008 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.71, which is above the industry median of 9.42 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.89, with a current share price of $51.63 and a GuruFocus Value of $57.75. This indicates that Webster Financial Corp is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

