Wednesday's ETF Winners And Losers: Small-Cap Returns - Silver Delivers With SILJ Up 11.23% Beating Cathie Wood's ARKF

We performed a screening of Small-Cap ETFs, defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) between $400 million and $2 billion - to determine what funds had the largest positive and negative returns on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

Winners

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners Fund (NYSEARCA: SILJ)

SILJ is up 11.23% over the trailing week.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners Fund is one of the first products providing direct exposure to the silver mining exploration and production industry. The first and only ETF to target small cap silver miners. Silver is the most electrically conductive metal in the world and has significant industrial application (solar panels, medical devices, smart phones) and acts as a store of value (coins, bars, jewelry).

The fund has $703.3 million in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.69%. SILJ has holdings in 59 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 64.56% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE: PAAS) and First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) making up 14.46% and 12.16% of the fund, respectively.

SILJ is up 0.47% YTD.

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: SIL)

SIL is up 11.23% over the trailing week.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Global Silver Miners Total Return Index, providing investors access to a broad range of silver mining companies.

The fund has $920.7 million in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.65%. SIL has holdings in 37 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 76.03% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE: PAAS) making up 22.68% and 13.7% of the fund, respectively.

SIL is up 0.47% YTD.

Losers

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS: VXX)

VXX is down 7.81% over the trailing week.

The Fund provides exposure to market volatility, a useful asset due to its inverse relationship with the general health of the market. VXX is not an investment in VIX itself, but rather linked to an index of VIX futures. However, because they are short dated, VXX is highly correlated with VIX itself.

The fund has $418.3 million in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.89%.

VXX is down 58.43% YTD.

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA: UNG)

UNG was down 11.64% on the week.

The United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA: UNG) is designed to track the movement of the price of natural gas, in percentage terms. The fund uses the futures contract on natural gas as traded on the NYMEX as its benchmark.

The fund has $1.07 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 1.11%.

YTD, UNG is down 50.35%.

