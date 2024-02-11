Weekly Roundup on the Cannabis Sector & Psychedelic Sector

Key Takeaways; Cannabis Sector

Canopy Growth reported a CA$216 million loss amid board shake-ups.

Aurora Cannabis expanded presence in Australian medical cannabis market with MedReleaf acquisition.

Ayr Wellness strategically extended debt maturity and raised more capital.

Curaleaf expanded into Polish medical cannabis market with Can4Med acquisition.

Key Takeaways; Psychedelic Sector

Awakn’s phase III clinical trial for AWKN-001 recognized in psychedelic drug development pipeline bullseye chart.

Clearmind expanded psychedelic portfolio with new Chinese patent approval.

Below is a weekly roundup on the cannabis and psychedelic sectors. In this ever-evolving landscape, we explore the major developments and groundbreaking initiatives happening among companies operating in these industries; from advancements in medical research, therapeutic applications to shifts in legal frameworks and current market trends.

Top Marijuana Companies for Week

#1: Canopy Growth

Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) recently announced a series of significant developments alongside its third-quarter financial results. Despite reporting a lower net loss of CA$216.7 million compared to previous periods, the company’s revenue saw a decline, reflecting a challenging landscape in the cannabis industry.

The company reported a 7% decrease in total net revenue, amounting to CA$78.5 million for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. This decline was primarily attributed to lower Canadian cannabis sales, which dropped 16.3% year-over-year.

Additionally, the company reported a concerning challenge whereby the cash burn rate significantly reduced cash and cash equivalents to CA$142 million by the end of 2023.

One major highlight of the financial report was the board shake-up within Canopy Growth. The company disclosed changes to its board of directors, signaling a strategic shift in its leadership structure. Robert L. Hanson stepped down from the board, with Willy Kruh and Luc Mongeau appointed as new members. Both are expected to bring fresh perspectives to Canopy’s strategic direction.

The board adjustments coincide with Canopy’s intensified focus on its Canopy USA strategy, aimed at capitalizing on opportunities in the United States cannabis market. This strategy involves the creation of non-voting, non-participating exchangeable shares, a move subject to shareholder approval scheduled for April 12.

Looking ahead, Canopy Growth faces critical decisions regarding its financial sustainability. The company’s latest financial filing highlighted concerns about meeting short-term debt obligations and the need for additional financing to support its operations. Despite these challenges, CFO Judy Hong expressed confidence in Canopy’s ability to achieve sustained profitability and drive growth in the coming quarters.

#2: Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB), a leading Canadian marijuana producer, acquired the remaining 90% equity interest of MedReleaf Australia, solidifying its presence in one of the largest federally regulated medical cannabis markets globally. The acquisition, which is valued at 50 million Australian dollars, signified Aurora’s strategic move to tap into the growing Australian market.

Australia’s medical cannabis sector has witnessed steady growth, positioning itself as one of the top two federally legal medical cannabis markets globally, alongside Canada. Aurora’s acquisition bolsters its foothold in both major markets, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion strategy.

Additionally, Aurora also announced its financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023. In its financial report, the company reported a net loss of 25.2 million Canadian dollars, showcasing a 60% improvement compared to the same period the previous year.

Notably, medical cannabis sales for Aurora surged by 16% year-over-year, reaching CA$45.1 million in Q3, contributing to a total net revenue of CA$64.4 million. Despite encountering challenges in the recreational cannabis sector, with consumer cannabis net revenue dropping to CA$11.6 million, Aurora remains optimistic.

The company anticipates achieving positive free cash flow in the calendar year 2024 and emphasized its commitment to a debt-free status. As a result, the company announced plans to settle its remaining convertible debenture balance of approximately CA$7.3 million in late February. This financial stability will position Aurora uniquely in an industry where high debt loads and interest payments have significantly impacted profitability and flexibility.

#3: Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTC: AYRWF), a prominent marijuana multistate operator (MSO), announced that it had successfully implemented measures to manage its significant debt. The company completed its plan to extend the maturity date of senior notes from 2024 to 2026, a move aimed at enhancing financial flexibility and long-term growth opportunities according to the company.

This maneuver is part of a broader plan by the company to manage its financial obligations, over the past year, Ayr Wellness has retired or extended the maturity of nearly $400 million in debt, signifying a proactive approach to financial management and stability.

To facilitate this restructuring, Ayr Wellness raised $40 million in new capital by issuing additional senior notes maturing in 2026. As a result, the company issued millions of subordinate voting shares to noteholders and shareholders, along with anti-dilutive warrants.

Moreover, Ayr Wellness announced the addition of Jared Cohen to its board of directors, pending necessary state cannabis regulatory approvals. Cohen’s expertise as a partner at FiSai Investments, is expected to enrich the company’s strategic vision and governance.

CEO David Goubert emphasized that these strategic actions are designed to position Ayr Wellness for sustained growth and enable the company to capitalize on favorable industry trends anticipated in the coming years. “These actions are designed to provide AYR with the flexibility to execute on its long-term growth strategy and take advantage of positive macro catalysts that are expected in the industry,” said David Goubert in a statement.

Ayr Wellness is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings for 2023 on March 13, offering further insights into its financial performance and growth trajectory.

#4: Curaleaf

Curaleaf International, a London-based cannabis company and subsidiary of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CURLF), made a significant move by acquiring Can4Med, a Polish medical cannabis operator headquartered in Wroclaw.

This acquisition marked Curaleaf’s entry into Poland, an emerging market for medical marijuana in Europe. Although the financial specifics of the deal were not disclosed, the strategic move underscores Curaleaf’s commitment to expanding patient access to medical cannabis products across the world.

Can4Med specializes in the acquisition, registration, and distribution of medical cannabis in Poland, making it an asset for Curaleaf International’s growth strategy. Curaleaf Holdings CEO, Matt Darin, emphasized the importance of this acquisition, stating that Poland’s medical cannabis market is experiencing rapid expansion, and partnering with Can4Med allows Curaleaf to better serve patients while driving growth across Europe.

According to Curaleaf, Poland distributed over 3,000 kilograms (3 metric tons) of medical cannabis in 2023, indicating a significant demand for such products in the country. In August, Curaleaf International achieved a milestone by registering its cannabis-based medicines as extracts in Poland through its local partner, CanPoland S.A.

Prior to the Can4Med acquisition, Curaleaf International had already secured registrations for its products in Malta and became the first company to register a THC-based cannabis extract active pharmaceutical ingredient in Italy. These achievements highlight Curaleaf’s position as a leader in expanding medical cannabis access throughout Europe.

Top Psychedelic Companies for Week

#1: Awakn

In the ever-evolving landscape of pharmaceuticals, particularly in the realm of mental health treatment, the emergence of psychedelics as potential therapeutics has garnered significant attention. Among the myriad of companies working in this space, Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTC: AWKNF) stands out with its pioneering efforts in addressing Severe Alcohol Use Disorder (SAUD) through its lead program, AWKN-001. Recently, Awakn’s Phase III clinical trial for AWKN-001 earned recognition in Psyched Alpha’s psychedelic drug development pipeline bullseye chart for year-end 2023, marking a significant milestone in the field of psychedelic medicine.

Severe Alcohol Use Disorder poses a substantial public health challenge globally, affecting millions of individuals and their families. Conventional treatment options for SAUD often fall short in providing sustainable outcomes, leaving a pressing need for more effective interventions. Recognizing this unmet medical need, Awakn Life Sciences embarked on a mission to harness the therapeutic potential of psychedelic compounds to address SAUD comprehensively.

The recognition of Awakn’s Phase III clinical trial in Psyched Alpha’s psychedelic drug development pipeline bullseye chart underscores the company’s dedication to advancing the field of psychedelic medicine and addressing critical unmet needs in mental health treatment.

#2: Clearmind

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND), a biotech company based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Vancouver, Canada, recently secured patent approval in China for a novel psychedelic substance-based treatment targeting binge behaviors. The patent encompasses the use of a specific chemical compound, a primary amine aminoindan, to mitigate binge behaviors, extending beyond Clearmind’s proprietary molecule, 5-methoxy-2-aminoindan (MEAI).

MEAI, primarily developed to address alcohol use disorder, offers promise as a solution for individuals struggling with excessive alcohol consumption. Clearmind envisions its application extending to binge drinking, potentially providing relief for millions affected by this issue.

The approval marked a significant milestone in Clearmind’s strategy to establish intellectual property rights in the psychedelic-derived therapeutics field. With 27 patents already granted and 24 applications pending across multiple jurisdictions including the US, Europe, China, and India, the company is solidifying its position as a leader in psychedelic therapeutics research.