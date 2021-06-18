This week's best deals: Get two Echo Dots for $50 ahead of Amazon Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day only a few days away, there are a bunch of early deals that Prime members can take advantage of. Two Echo Dots will cost you only $50 right now, while the Echo Show 5 is down to a record low of $45. Non-Prime members can grab the Nest Audio smart speaker for $75, the Beats Flex earbuds for only $39 or save $200 on the MacBook Pro M1. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still buy today.

Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot 2020

Prime members can get two 4th-gen Echo Dots for $50 when using the code PDDOT2PK at checkout. There's a similar deal on the full-sized Echo, too — pick up two for $120 with the code ECHOPRIME, allowing you to get each for $60. The latest Echo impressed us with its sound quality, while the Echo Dot is better for those who want Alexa perks without sacrificing too much space.

Buy two Echo Dots at Amazon - $50 Buy two Echos at Amazon - $120

Echo Show 5

Echo Show 5 smart display.

The original Echo Show 5 dropped to $45 ahead of Amazon's shopping event, and that's a return to its all-time low. Amazon also brought back the bundle option that gives you a Blink Mini camera for an extra $10. We gave the Echo Show 5 a score of 85 for its great sound quality, sunrise alarm and physical camera shutter.

Buy Echo Show 5 (first-gen) at Amazon - $45

Echo Buds

Amazon Echo Buds

The cheap-and-capable, second-gen Echo Buds are on sale for $80 right now, and you can get the model with a wireless charging case for only $20 more. Amazon improved these earbuds in almost every way and we gave them a score of 80 for their good sound quality, solid ANC and small size.

Buy Echo Buds (second-gen) at Amazon - $80 Buy Echo Buds (second-gen) w/ wireless charging at Amazon - $100

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t earbuds

The Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds have been discounted to $180 at Amazon and Best Buy, and that's $50 off their normal price. These are some of the best earbuds you can get from Jabra and they earned a score of 86 from us for their custom sound options, powerful ANC and wireless charging case.

Buy Jabra Elite 85t at Amazon - $180 Buy Jabra Elite 85t at Best Buy - $180

Nest Audio

Google Nest Audio smart speaker sitting on a wooden tablet next to a green plant, against a blue wall.

Google's Nest Audio smart speaker hit $75 this week, or $25 off its normal price. Considering we thought it was a steal at $100, this sale is a great one to jump on if you've been eyeing the speaker. We gave it a score of 87 for its solid audio quality, attractive design and Google Assistant smarts.

Buy Nest Audio at Best Buy - $75 Buy Nest Audio at Walmart - $75 Buy Nest Audio at Google Store - $75

MacBook Pro M1

Apple MacBook Pro M1

The 512GB MacBook Pro M1 is $200 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $1,300. You're getting Apple's new M1 chipset along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. While the MacBook Air M1 is arguably best for most people, the Pro M1 impressed us with its speedy performance, powerful GPU and long battery life.

Buy MacBook Pro M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $1,300

12.9-inch iPad

2021 Apple iPad Pro

The new 12.9-inch iPad with 256GB of storage is $100 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $1,099. We gave it a score of 87 for its powerful performance thanks to the M1 chipset, its lovely Liquid Retina XDR display and its new Center Stage camera feature.

Buy 2021 iPad Pro at Amazon - $1,099

Beats Flex

Beats Flex earbuds

The Beats Flex earbuds are down to only $39 right now, or 22 percent off their normal price. If you're looking for a cheap pair of wireless buds that have Apple's W1 chip, these are your best bet. Even though they have inconsistent sound quality, they do have full onboard controls and a 12-hour battery life.

Buy Beats Flex at Amazon - $39

Google Nest Hub (2nd-gen)

Google Nest Hub 2021 (2nd gen) photo. Picture of Google's newest smart display on a nightstand.

The latest Nest Hub smart display is down to $80 right now, or 20 percent off its usual price. We gave it a score of 89 for its speedy performance, clearer and louder audio, accurate sleep sensing and pleasant design.

Buy Nest Hub (2nd-gen) at B&H Photo - $80

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 laptop with its lid open sitting on a wooden table.

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for $449 at Best Buy, or $599 for the upgraded, Core i3 model. While not an all-time low, it's still a good sale on a much improved Chromebook. We gave this version a score of 82 for its impressive screen, good keyboard, loud speakers and solid performance.

Buy Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Best Buy - $449

New tech deals

Neato D8 robot vacuum

The new Neato D8 robot vacuum is $200 off at Wellbots when you use the code ENGADGETNEATO at checkout. That brings it down to $500, which is a great price for this robo-vac with LiDAR and a unique design that helps it clean room corners better. It also has a companion mobile app that you can use to set no-go areas, schedules and more.

Buy Neato D8 at Wellbots - $500

Apple TV 4K (2021)

The updated Apple TV 4K received its first discount at Amazon — it's available for $170 right now, which is $9 off its normal price. While you're not saving a ton of money, it's still noteworthy because new Apple devices like this rarely receive discounts. We gave this model a score of 90 for its much improved Siri remote, fast performance, support for Dolby Vision and Atmos and HomeKit support.

Buy Apple TV 4K at Amazon - $170

Oculus Quest 2

The Oculus Quest 2 VR kit is down to $250 at Target, or $50 off its normal price. We gave it a score of 89 for its more powerful hardware, higher resolution screens and its ability to work well as either a standalone or desktop VR set.

Buy Oculus Quest 2 at Target - $250

Jabra Elite 85h

Jabra's Elite 85h headphones have dropped to just over $150. These cans earned a score of 85 from us for their insane battery life, custom EQ and ANC modes and reliable controls.

Buy Elite 85h at Amazon - $150.22

Fitbit Versa 2

The Versa 2 smartwatch has dropped to $130, which is $50 off its normal price. We gave it a score of 75 for its attractive design, accurate sleep tracking, built-in Alexa features and long battery life.

Buy Versa 2 at Amazon - $130

Mirror Father's Day sale

For those looking to splurge for Father's Day (or for themselves), Mirror is having a sale that knocks $150 off its flagship fitness device and provides free shipping and installation. Just use the code FATHERSDAY21 at checkout to get the savings. The Mirror and its accompanying subscription give you access to over 50 different genres of exercise classes that are live and on-demand, plus access for up to six family members.

Shop Mirror's Father's Day sale

NordVPN

One of our recommended VPNs is running a good sale on a two-year subscription. You can sign up for NordVPN for only $89 for the first two years, which comes out to $44.50 per year. We like NordVPN for its speed, its no-logs policy, the thousands of servers it has to choose from and that one account supports up to six connected devices.

Sign up for NordVPN (two years) - $89

