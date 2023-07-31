Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Pays A US$0.34 Dividend In Just Three Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Weis Markets' shares on or after the 4th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 21st of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.34 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.36 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Weis Markets stock has a trailing yield of around 2.1% on the current share price of $66.26. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Weis Markets can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Weis Markets paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 51% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Weis Markets's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Weis Markets, with earnings per share up 4.0% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Weis Markets has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.3% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Has Weis Markets got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been modest, and it's interesting that Weis Markets is paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Weis Markets today.

