We're Hopeful That Ambrx Biopharma (NASDAQ:AMAM) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Ambrx Biopharma (NASDAQ:AMAM) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Ambrx Biopharma Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at June 2023, Ambrx Biopharma had cash of US$235m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$56m. Therefore, from June 2023 it had 4.2 years of cash runway. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Ambrx Biopharma Growing?

We reckon the fact that Ambrx Biopharma managed to shrink its cash burn by 21% over the last year is rather encouraging. Revenue also improved during the period, increasing by 7.7%. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Ambrx Biopharma Raise Cash?

While Ambrx Biopharma seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Ambrx Biopharma's cash burn of US$56m is about 6.5% of its US$855m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Ambrx Biopharma's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Ambrx Biopharma's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its revenue growth, but even that wasn't too bad! After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. On another note, Ambrx Biopharma has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

