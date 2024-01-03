We're Hopeful That e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does e-therapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When e-therapeutics last reported its balance sheet in July 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth UK£25m. In the last year, its cash burn was UK£10m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.4 years from July 2023. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

AIM:ETX Debt to Equity History January 3rd 2024

How Is e-therapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In the last year, e-therapeutics did book revenue of UK£340k, but its revenue from operations was less, at just UK£340k. We don't think that's enough operating revenue for us to understand too much from revenue growth rates, since the company is growing off a low base. So we'll focus on the cash burn, today. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 6.4%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. e-therapeutics makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can e-therapeutics Raise Cash?

Since its cash burn is increasing (albeit only slightly), e-therapeutics shareholders should still be mindful of the possibility it will require more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

e-therapeutics has a market capitalisation of UK£49m and burnt through UK£10m last year, which is 21% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About e-therapeutics' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of e-therapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about e-therapeutics' situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for e-therapeutics (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

