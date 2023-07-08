We're Hopeful That VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does VirnetX Holding Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In March 2023, VirnetX Holding had US$149m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$16m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 9.6 years from March 2023. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is VirnetX Holding's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, VirnetX Holding doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$45k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. The 70% reduction in its cash burn over the last twelve months may be good for protecting the balance sheet but it hardly points to imminent growth. VirnetX Holding makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can VirnetX Holding Raise Cash?

There's no doubt VirnetX Holding's rapidly reducing cash burn brings comfort, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

VirnetX Holding has a market capitalisation of US$35m and burnt through US$16m last year, which is 45% of the company's market value. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

Is VirnetX Holding's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought VirnetX Holding's cash runway was relatively promising. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for VirnetX Holding you should be aware of, and 3 of them make us uncomfortable.

