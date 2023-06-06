We're Interested To See How Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Intellicheck Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In March 2023, Intellicheck had US$10m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$928k. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from March 2023. Notably, however, analysts think that Intellicheck will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Intellicheck Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Intellicheck reduced its cash burn by 40% during the last year. However, operating revenue was basically flat over that time period. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Intellicheck Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Intellicheck seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Intellicheck has a market capitalisation of US$53m and burnt through US$928k last year, which is 1.7% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Intellicheck's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Intellicheck is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its falling revenue wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Intellicheck that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

