We're Keeping An Eye On Southern Silver Exploration's (CVE:SSV) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Southern Silver Exploration Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at July 2023, Southern Silver Exploration had cash of CA$3.6m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$5.3m. That means it had a cash runway of around 8 months as of July 2023. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

TSXV:SSV Debt to Equity History December 19th 2023

How Is Southern Silver Exploration's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Southern Silver Exploration isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Given the length of the cash runway, we'd interpret the 34% reduction in cash burn, in twelve months, as prudent if not necessary for capital preservation. Southern Silver Exploration makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can Southern Silver Exploration Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Southern Silver Exploration to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Southern Silver Exploration has a market capitalisation of CA$52m and burnt through CA$5.3m last year, which is 10% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is Southern Silver Exploration's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Southern Silver Exploration's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Southern Silver Exploration (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

