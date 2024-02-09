We're Keeping An Eye On Stillwater Critical Minerals' (CVE:PGE) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Stillwater Critical Minerals' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Stillwater Critical Minerals last reported its balance sheet in September 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth CA$2.3m. Importantly, its cash burn was CA$4.2m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2023 it had roughly 7 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Stillwater Critical Minerals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Stillwater Critical Minerals didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 26% over the last year, which suggests that management are mindful of the possibility of running out of cash. Stillwater Critical Minerals makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can Stillwater Critical Minerals Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Stillwater Critical Minerals to raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of CA$30m, Stillwater Critical Minerals' CA$4.2m in cash burn equates to about 14% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Stillwater Critical Minerals' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash runway makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Stillwater Critical Minerals' cash burn reduction was relatively promising. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Stillwater Critical Minerals you should be aware of, and 3 of them don't sit too well with us.

