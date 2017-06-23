We're learning more and more about the animals that vastly out-live humans

If humans have any hope of living forever, we should probably take a hint from the dozens of other animals on Earth that far outpace our measly 71 years. One of the longest-lived of these animals is the Greenland shark, which researchers only recently discovered could survive for so long. On a 2017 expedition, researchers learned more fascinating details about the shark, including that it's heart rate is incredibly slow — only beating once every ten seconds. Here are the rest of the longest-living animals on Earth.

BI_Graphics_Lifespans longest lived animals chart More

