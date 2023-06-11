We're A Little Worried About Pieris Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:PIRS) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Pieris Pharmaceuticals' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In March 2023, Pieris Pharmaceuticals had US$48m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$49m. Therefore, from March 2023 it had roughly 12 months of cash runway. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Pieris Pharmaceuticals Growing?

Notably, Pieris Pharmaceuticals actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 152%, signifying heavy investment in the business. As if that's not bad enough, the operating revenue also dropped by 37%, making us very wary indeed. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Pieris Pharmaceuticals Raise More Cash Easily?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals revenue is declining and its cash burn is increasing, so many may be considering its need to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$75m, Pieris Pharmaceuticals' US$49m in cash burn equates to about 66% of its market value. That's very high expenditure relative to the company's size, suggesting it is an extremely high risk stock.

Is Pieris Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn A Worry?

We must admit that we don't think Pieris Pharmaceuticals is in a very strong position, when it comes to its cash burn. Although we can understand if some shareholders find its cash runway acceptable, we can't ignore the fact that we consider its cash burn relative to its market cap to be downright troublesome. Once we consider the metrics mentioned in this article together, we're left with very little confidence in the company's ability to manage its cash burn, and we think it will probably need more money. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 6 warning signs for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

