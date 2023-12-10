We're Not Very Worried About Digimarc's (NASDAQ:DMRC) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Digimarc Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In September 2023, Digimarc had US$33m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$25m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 16 months from September 2023. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Digimarc Growing?

We reckon the fact that Digimarc managed to shrink its cash burn by 46% over the last year is rather encouraging. Revenue also improved during the period, increasing by 8.9%. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Digimarc Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like Digimarc is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Digimarc has a market capitalisation of US$688m and burnt through US$25m last year, which is 3.6% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Digimarc's Cash Burn A Worry?

Digimarc appears to be in pretty good health when it comes to its cash burn situation. One the one hand we have its solid cash burn reduction, while on the other it can also boast very strong cash burn relative to its market cap. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Digimarc that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

