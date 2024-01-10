We're Not Very Worried About SecureWorks' (NASDAQ:SCWX) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does SecureWorks Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at November 2023, SecureWorks had cash of US$58m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$75m. That means it had a cash runway of around 9 months as of November 2023. Notably, analysts forecast that SecureWorks will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 13 months. That means it doesn't have a great deal of breathing room, but it shouldn't really need more cash, considering that cash burn should be continually reducing. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is SecureWorks Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that SecureWorks is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 30% in the last year. And we must say we find it concerning that operating revenue dropped 18% over the same period. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can SecureWorks Raise Cash?

Since SecureWorks can't yet boast improving growth metrics, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$565m, SecureWorks' US$75m in cash burn equates to about 13% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About SecureWorks' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of SecureWorks' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for SecureWorks that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

