Wereldhave Belgium - Results 2022

Wereldhave Belgium

SOLID FULL-YEAR RESULTS SLIGHTLY ABOVE EXPECTATIONS

Increase in net result from core activities per share by 6.8% to € 4.87 (€ 4.56 end 2021);

Solid balance sheet with a debt ratio of 28.6% (28.2% end 2021);

Net asset value per share of € 78.99 (+ 2.3% vs. 2021: € 77.19);

Increase in EPRA occupancy rate of 1.3% to 95.2% for the entire portfolio (93.9% end 2021);

Dividend proposal: € 4.20 gross (net € 2.94) per share (+2.4% vs. 2021);

Belle-Île weight decreased to 18.9% of consolidated assets;

Successful refinancing of € 80 M in anticipation of maturities in 2023;

Dynamic leasing activity: 89 contracts signed at 13% above market rent on average.





The Company's net result from core activities increased by 10.1% in 2022 compared to 2021. It's net result from core activities per share

shows a nice increase from € 4.56 in 2021 to € 4.87 in 2022 due to an increase in net rental income. The Company recorded a very nice

leasing activity in 2022 with 89 transactions.

The EPRA occupancy rate of the retail portfolio was 97.7% at 31 December 2022 compared to 97.2% at 31 December 2021.

Especially in the office portfolio, the Company was able to conclude nice transactions thereby increasing the occupancy rate

from 76% to 81.5% by the end of 2022. For the whole investment properties portfolio, the EPRA occupancy rate was 95.2%

at 31 December 2022, compared with 93.9% a year earlier.

The net asset value per share before dividend distribution was € 78.99 as at 31 December 2022 (2021: € 77.19).

The debt ratio was 28.6% at 31 December 2022, compared to 28.2% at 31 December 2021.



