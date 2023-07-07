Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) shareholders have earned a 6.8% CAGR over the last five years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 17% over five years, which is below the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 10% in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Werner Enterprises managed to grow its earnings per share at 3.4% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 3% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Werner Enterprises' TSR for the last 5 years was 39%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Werner Enterprises shareholders have received returns of 12% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the general market return. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 7% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Werner Enterprises better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Werner Enterprises you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

