Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Werner Enterprises is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = US$213m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$303m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Werner Enterprises has an ROCE of 7.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Transportation industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Werner Enterprises' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Werner Enterprises Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Werner Enterprises. The company has consistently earned 7.6% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 75% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Werner Enterprises' ROCE

In conclusion, Werner Enterprises has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 54% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Werner Enterprises, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

