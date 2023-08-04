Werner (WERN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Werner Enterprises (WERN) reported revenue of $811.1 million, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $807.91 million, representing a surprise of +0.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Werner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating Ratio : 94.2% compared to the 92.14% average estimate based on three analysts.

Truckload Transportation Services - Operating Ratio : 92.1% versus 89.35% estimated by three analysts on average.

Truckload Transportation Services - Average revenues per truck per week : $4,483 compared to the $4,485.32 average estimate based on two analysts.

Truckload Transportation Services - Average trucks in service : 8351 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8359.79.

Revenues- Werner Logistics : $224.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $224.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge : $486.63 million compared to the $487.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.

Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services : $570.19 million compared to the $582.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.

Revenues- Other : $19.38 million versus $18.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking fuel surcharge revenues : $76.68 million versus $91.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.4% change.

Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Non-trucking and other : $6.89 million versus $6.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.

Revenues- Corporate : $0.50 million versus $0.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.

Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge- Dedicated: $309.80 million versus $314.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

Shares of Werner have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

