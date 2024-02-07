Advertisement
Werner (WERN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Werner Enterprises (WERN) reported $821.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $811.06 million, representing a surprise of +1.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Werner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Truckload Transportation Services - Operating Ratio: 94.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 92.7%.

  • Operating Ratio: 95.4% versus 94.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Truckload Transportation Services - Average revenues per truck per week: $4,590 compared to the $4,526.59 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • One-Way Truckload - Average trucks in service: 2,929 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,119.

  • Revenues- Werner Logistics: $226.96 million compared to the $236.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.

  • Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge: $487.41 million compared to the $479.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.

  • Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services: $580.09 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $570.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

  • Revenues- Other: $18.97 million versus $16.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.

  • Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking fuel surcharge revenues: $84.68 million versus $84.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.8% change.

  • Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Non-trucking and other: $8.01 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.1%.

  • Revenues- Corporate: $0.42 million compared to the $0.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.

  • Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge- Dedicated: $309.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $306.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.

Shares of Werner have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

