WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Good day and welcome to the WesBanco Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Iannone. Please go ahead, sir.

John Iannone: Thank you. Good morning and welcome to WesBanco, Inc.'s Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Leading the call today are Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Weiss, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Today's call, an archive of which will be available on our website for one year, contains forward-looking information. Cautionary statements about this information and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures are included in our earnings related materials issued yesterday afternoon, as well as our other SEC filings and investor materials. These materials are available on the Investor Relations section of our website, wesbanco.com. All statements speak only as of January 24th, 2024, and WesBanco undertakes no obligation to update them. I would now like to turn the call over to Jeff. Jeff?

Jeffrey Jackson: Thanks, John, and good morning. On today's call, we will review our results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and provide an update on our operations and our current 2024 outlook. Key takeaways from the call today are successfully navigated industry-wide headwinds through the strength of our teams and our strategies, sustained loan deposit and fee income growth, maintain strong capital levels and key credit quality measures, focused on delivering positive operating leverage through new products and services and expense management. Despite the industry-wide headwinds caused by the Federal Reserve's record interest rate escalation, WesBanco performed well during 2023 through our continued focus on customer service and sustainable growth strategies.

We achieved sustained loan, deposit and fee income growth, maintained strong capital levels and credit quality and remain focused on ensuring a strong organization for our shareholders, while investing appropriately for long-term sustainable growth. Through successful operational execution, we generated solid annual net income while remaining a well-capitalized financial institution with sound liquidity, balance sheet and credit quality metrics built upon well-defined strategies and core advantages, which will ensure success regardless of the economic environment. As we began 2024, we remain well capitalized with solid liquidity and capacity to fund loan growth, positioning us well to continue generating value for our shareholders. For the quarter ending December 31st, 2023, we reported net income available to common shareholders of $32.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.55.

And for the full year, we reported net income available to common shareholders of $151.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.56, when excluding after-tax merger and restructuring charges. Furthermore, the strength of our financial performance during the past year is demonstrated by our return on tangible common equity of 13%. Nonperforming assets to total assets of just 16 basis points and a capital position that continues to provide financial and operational flexibility, as demonstrated by our tangible common equity ratio of 7.62%. Throughout the past year, we accomplished several milestones and continued to receive numerous national accolades that resulted from our strong performance, operational strengths and focus on communities, customers and employees.

These accolades which recognize our commitment to sustainability and excellence are also a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, so I extend a heartfelt thank you to them. Just to highlight a few of our accomplishments, WesBanco was awarded its eighth consecutive composite outstanding rating by the FDIC for its Community Reinvestment Act performance, a period spanning more than 20 years. We expanded our commercial loan production office strategy into the fast-growing Chattanooga market, representing another step in the execution of our long-term sustainable growth strategy. We introduced new products and services to better serve our customers, including the new WesBanco One Account, which continues to exceed adoption expectations with more than 90,000 new and migrated accounts today.

We continued our commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workforce by hosting three in-person WesBanco equity conferences in our Upper Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and Southwestern Ohio-Northern Kentucky markets. Lastly, we continue to receive top ranking this past year, reflecting our strength and stability and the efforts of our employees every day to maintain our community banking roots and customer focus philosophy. We were recognized for strong customer service, digital services and financial advice, soundness, safety and profitability, employer of choice. And recently we're named one of Newsweek's Best Regional Banks based on soundness, profitability and customer reviews. The key story for the fourth quarter as well as the year was solid loan growth and deposit growth, while maintaining our strong credit standards, which remain at relatively low levels and favorable to average of all banks with assets between $10 billion and $25 billion.

We reported fourth quarter loan growth of nearly 9% year-over-year and 11% quarter-over-quarter annualized, which was driven by both our commercial and residential lending teams. Total commercial loans increased 8% year-over-year and 13% sequentially annualized, driven by our banker hiring and loan production office strategies. In fact, our four newest loan production offices accounted for more than 20% of the commercial loan growth during the year as they continue to demonstrate a strong return on investment. Furthermore, we continue to ensure that we earn an appropriate return on the loans we are generating as new commercial loan yields are topping 8%. Our commercial loan pipeline as of January 15th was approximately $820 million, a 19% increase from the level at December 31st and roughly flat to September 30th.

Our teams continue to find business opportunities to replenish the pipeline that has been driving our strong loan growth. Our new loan production offices account for 28% of the current pipeline with Tennessee representing a meaningful percentage. Depending upon the economy, we expect to generate continued loan growth in the mid to upper single digit range during 2024 as our loan production offices and banker hiring initiatives gain additional traction. Through the strong efforts of our retail and commercial teams, we successfully navigated the industry-wide turmoil earlier in 2023 and grew total deposits year-over-year. Building upon the success of our company-wide deposit generation and retention campaign, we again grew total deposits during the fourth quarter, which increased 2.4% annualized from the third quarter.

In addition, our focus on diversifying our revenue streams with new fee-based services is driving positive noninterest income trends as demonstrated by $9 million of new commercial swap revenue and organic growth in our trust and wealth management business during this past year. Our bankers continue to work diligently on deepening our commercial relationships with a focus on deposit and fee business cross sell. During the fourth quarter, we had a nice team win in our Western Pennsylvania markets, a team comprised of retail, commercial and treasury management associates significantly expanded our relationship with a commercial customer. After several discussions to understand the clients' unique needs, the team recommended a number of tailored financial solutions including ICS accounts, wealth management and perks of work to better serve the client and its employees and win more of the relationship.

Ultimately, we earned several business deposit accounts totaling seven figures, a multi-million dollar family trust and additional personal deposit accounts. This example highlights our commitment to winning complete banking relationships through a deep understanding of client needs and we expect to continue the strong efforts at deepening relationships going forward. We continue to make important growth oriented strategic investments that will generate positive operating leverage. During the past year, we implemented our retail transformation initiative, which we expect to complete during the first quarter of 2024. This initiative is focused on ensuring appropriate staffing models for all of our financial centers, including staff and our reductions and the hiring of business bankers to drive additional growth.

We reduced staffing by 65 employees throughout 2023, through a combination of attrition and retirements and currently expect another 20 reductions during the first quarter. We intend to use about half of the overall savings to grow our business banking program and generate additional revenue through loans and deposits and merchant and treasury management fees. We expect a slow build on the business banking investment through the first year with the potential expansion in coming years. Lastly, the transformation of our treasury management business into a sales-oriented organization primed to be more comprehensive and profitable, customer relationships is progressing nicely. We are completing the rollout of a couple of new products during the first half of the year.

Integrated payables is a business-to-business payment solution designed to streamline the accounts payable process for our customers by migrating traditional check payments to more efficient forms of payment. Customers will benefit from reduced AP costs, elimination of errors, enhanced fraud mitigation and potential rebates generated from virtual card payments. Multi-card is a pay-in-full card issued to employees of established companies combining travel and entertainment fleet cards and purchasing cards into one. Customers will benefit from optimizing payable efficiency while benefiting from robust employee controls designed to reduce fraud and enhance accountability. In addition to robust transaction reporting and multi-card transaction control, multi-card clients will receive an annual rebate based on their total card spend.

Due to the complexity of integrated payables, onboarding new clients take somewhat longer after service agreement documentation is completed. However, multi-card has a shorter timeframe after the service agreement documentation is completed. As industry experts estimate that 40% of all business-to-business payments in US are still made with a check, we believe this is an untapped market for our commercial and small business clients and we have great opportunities to deepen our commercial banking relationships. We are currently focused on building a strong pipeline with revenue beginning to be generated during the second half of 2024. These are examples of commitment to innovation and investments that serve customers better and drive sustainable growth.

I believe in the long-term growth prospects we are building for our customers, communities, employees and shareholders. I would now like to turn the call over to Dan Weiss, our CFO, for an update on fourth quarter financial results and a current outlook for 2024. Dan?

Daniel Weiss: Thanks, Jeff, and good morning. Our fourth quarter results continued to demonstrate loan and deposit growth, strong capital levels and credit quality and a stable net interest margin. For the quarter ending December 31st, 2023, we reported GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $32.4 million or $0.55 per share and $148.9 million or $2.51 per share for the full year. Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger related expenses for 2023 was $151.9 million or $2.56 per diluted share as compared to $183.3 million or $3.04 per diluted share in the prior year period. The primary driver of year-over-year results was the impact of the higher interest rate environment, the recording of a provision expense this year as compared to a provision release in the prior year and inflation.

As of December 31st, total assets of $17.7 billion included total portfolio loans of $11.6 billion and securities of $3.4 billion. Total portfolio loans grew nearly 9% year-over-year, reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams combined with our strategic lending initiatives. We continue to use our securities portfolio to fund loan growth as the regular cash flow from the portfolio funded roughly 40% of the nearly $1 billion of loan growth during the year. Commercial real estate loan payoffs totaled $276 million during the year as compared to an anticipated annual level in the $500 million range within a more normal operating environment. As interest rates continue to stabilize and potentially decline, we anticipate the pace the CRE payoffs to pick up meaningfully as we progressed throughout 2024.

Residential mortgage originations totaled approximately $690 million for the full year with roughly 43% of the originations sold into the secondary market as compared to $1 billion and 23% respectively for 2022. Our retail and commercial teams continue to grow deposits by winning new accounts and deepening relationships with existing customers as total deposits of $13.2 billion increased both sequentially and year-over-year. Further, broker deposits totaled $211 million at December 31st, a decrease of $53 million from September 30th. Excluding broker deposits, total deposits increased approximately $134 million over the third quarter, representing a 4% annualized growth rate. Consistent with the higher interest rate environment, we continue to experience some shift in the mix of our deposits with noninterest-bearing demand deposits down 5% from the third quarter, however, total demand deposits and non-interest-bearing demand deposits as percentages of total deposits continue to remain consistent with the ranges and averages since 2019.

The fourth quarter's net interest margin of 3.02% remains stable to the third quarter, but similar to the industry, declined year-over-year due to higher funding costs from increased deposit costs and continued deposit remix into higher rate, money market and CD accounts. Total deposit funding costs including non-interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 161 basis points, an increase of 25 basis points over the linked quarter. We mostly offset these higher funding costs through the reinvestment of cash from securities and loan maturities into higher yielding loans. Our fourth quarter loan yield of 5.61% is up 93 basis points year-over-year and 15 basis points sequentially as yields on new commercial loans have exceeded 8% during the quarter.

Non-interest income for the quarter ending December 31st totaled $30 million, an 8.3% increase from the prior year period that was driven by commercial swap and wealth management fees as well as higher bank-owned life insurance income. Swap valuation losses totaled $2.5 million during the fourth quarter, more than offsetting the $2.2 million in new commercial swap fees. For the full year, we generated $9 million of new swap fees, more than doubling the amount earned during the prior year and exceeding the $8 million target. Operating expenses continued to reflect nationwide inflationary pressures as well as long-term growth investments, including previously completed elements of our strategic loan production office and lender hiring initiatives.

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31st, 2023, totaled $99.5 million, up $9 million year-over-year due to higher employee-related expenses, equipment and software, marketing and FDIC insurance. Salaries and wages were higher due to mid-year merit increases. Equipment and software was up from our ATM upgrade project and marketing expense increased in support of our loan and deposit campaigns. FDIC insurance was higher due to the increase in the minimum rate for all banks, but it's also worth noting that we were not subject to the special FDIC assessment that some other banks incurred. Lastly, employee benefits expense increased due to higher deferred compensation expense and healthcare costs.

And just as a reminder, market fluctuations in equity, securities and the deferred compensation plan are recognized within employee benefits expense and added $1 million in the fourth quarter. The offsetting gain is recorded within net securities gains. Excluding these market fluctuations, the fourth quarter run rate would have been $98.5 million. Our capital position has remained strong as demonstrated by regulatory ratios that are above the applicable well capitalized standards and favorable tangible equity levels compared to peers. Our tangible common equity to tangible assets as of December 31st, 2023, was 7.62%, up 34 basis points year-over-year or 7.07% when including unrealized losses on our held-to-maturity securities as shown on slide seven of the supplemental earnings presentation.

We continue to believe that we're well positioned for any operating environment and we actively manage our liquidity risk to ensure adequate funds to meet changes in loan demand, unexpected outflows in deposits and other borrowings as well as take advantage of market opportunities as they arise. Turning to our current 2024 outlook, we continue to model Fed funds to remain unchanged at 5.5% until mid-year with three 25 basis point rate cuts in June, September and December. Reflecting the current operating environment of higher funding costs and some deposit mix shift into higher yielding deposit products, we expect some slight net interest margin contraction in the first half of the year into the mid to upper 2.90s and then stabilizing throughout the rest of the year.

Trust fees should benefit modestly from organic growth, but will be impacted by equity and fixed income market trends. As a reminder, first quarter trust fees are seasonally higher due to tax preparation fees. Securities brokerage revenue is expected to remain consistent with the amount generated during 2023, but could benefit modestly from organic growth dependent upon the economy and equity and fixed income markets. Electronic banking fees, which are subject to overall consumer spending behaviors are anticipated to grow slightly from the range over the last few quarters and service charges on deposits are expected to remain consistent with the amount that we earned during 2023. Mortgage banking income will continue to be impacted by the overall residential housing market trends, but should see some improvement if interest rates begin to move lower.

Depending on customer preferences, we intend to sell approximately 50% of our mortgage originations into the secondary market. Gross commercial swap fee income excluding market adjustments should be in a similar range to 2023. And regarding the new treasury management products, Jeff highlighted, we're focused on building the pipeline and anticipate some modest benefit during the second half of 2024. We remain focused on delivering disciplined expense management to drive positive operating leverage. And as Jeff mentioned in support of this, we're well into the transformation of our financial center network to optimize branch level staffing and reallocate resources into additional revenue generating hires. The cost savings from the staffing adjustments are partially in the fourth quarter run rate and we plan to make additional business banker hires.

So we expect salaries and wages in the first half of the year to be relatively flat. Software and equipment will be higher throughout the year due to the ongoing related costs related to the upgrade of our ATMs and other product and service enhancements, which are expected to add between $1 million and $1.5 million per quarter to this line item. We currently anticipate modest increases in employee benefits and occupancy offset by a decrease in marketing and other expenses while maintaining our loan and deposit growth plans. Based on what we know today, we believe our expense run rate during the first half of 2024 to be roughly consistent with the fourth quarter reported $99.5 million and then grow modestly due to annual mid-year merit increases, higher health care costs and technology investments during the back half of the year.

The provision for credit losses under CECL will depend upon the changes of the macroeconomic forecast and qualitative factors as well as various credit quality metrics, including potential charge offs, criticized and classified loan balances, delinquencies, changes in prepayment speeds and future loan growth. And lastly, we currently anticipate our full year effective tax rate to be between 17.5% and 18.5% subject to changes in tax regulations and taxable income levels. Operator, we are now ready to take questions. Would you please review the instructions.

