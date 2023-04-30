West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.25

The board of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.25 per share on the 24th of May. The dividend yield will be 5.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

West Bancorporation's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

West Bancorporation has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on West Bancorporation's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 41%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

EPS is set to fall by 28.6% over the next 12 months. But if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 61%, which we would consider to be quite comfortable looking forward, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

West Bancorporation Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.6% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. West Bancorporation has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 10% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like West Bancorporation's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think West Bancorporation might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for West Bancorporation that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

